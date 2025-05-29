EcoOnline Sponsors National Safety Month as U.S. Workplace Fatalities Remain Critically High

In partnership with the National Safety Council, EcoOnline champions data-driven transformation amid rising safety concerns across the U.S. workforce

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoOnline, a leading global provider of safety and sustainability solutions, is sponsoring National Safety Month in partnership with the National Safety Council (NSC) in June 2025. This initiative comes at a time when urgent reform is needed to protect American workers and address persistent safety failures across industries.

Since 1996, National Safety Month has raised awareness about the leading causes of preventable injury and death, providing critical insights and resources to help employers build safer workplaces. This year's themes include creating a culture of continuous improvement and employee engagement in worker safety practices.

Addressing the Urgency of Workplace Safety

The United States has one of the highest workplace fatality rates among developed nations. For the last four years, the U.S. fatality rate has been over eight times higher than the U.K. and approximately three times that of the Nordic countries where EcoOnline also operates. According to the latest data from the National Safety Council, an estimated 5,280 workplace fatalities occurred in the U.S. in 2023. Over the past decade, these numbers have shown little meaningful improvement, with the only notable decline occurring during COVID-era lockdowns. Each workplace fatality carries an immeasurable impact on families and communities and, on average, costs businesses approximately $1.31 million, culminating in an estimated $6.9 billion annually.

"The numbers speak for themselves — workplace fatalities carry a significant human and financial cost," said Tom Goodmanson, CEO of EcoOnline. "It is clear from the data that U.S. companies must prioritize safety to protect their most valuable assets, their employees. At EcoOnline, our commitment to safety goes beyond compliance, a belief we share with the National Safety Council, whose National Safety Month spotlights the importance of proactive, data-driven safety strategies. We equip organizations with the solutions and insights they need to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and enable greater visibility and predictability for smarter, safer business decisions."

The Need for a New Approach

U.S. employers are facing increased risks due to recent OSHA rollbacks and deregulation, weakening federal safety protections. As states and cities introduce their own regulations, a fragmented compliance landscape is emerging. Meanwhile, the proposed dismantling of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) threatens workplace safety efforts, with staff cuts already impacting services like coal miner health screenings, raising serious concerns about the future of U.S. safety standards. National Safety Month serves as a crucial reminder for businesses to take proactive steps in ensuring safety and compliance, as the responsibility to protect workers increasingly rests with them.

"National Safety Month is a powerful tool to address the alarming rate of preventable deaths and injuries in our workplaces," said National Safety Council President & CEO Lorraine Martin. "With EcoOnline's valuable support, we're able to reach more organizations with critical resources on continuous improvement, employee engagement, roadway safety and wellbeing—all essential components of an effective safety culture that saves lives."

As part of its sponsorship, on June 3rd EcoOnline will participate in NSC's webinar session titled "Scaling Safety with Software: Creating a Culture of Continuous Improvement that Grows with You." Register here.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers innovative environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management, and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Founded in 2000 and trusted by over 11,000 brands worldwide, EcoOnline's connected suite of SaaS software enables businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, mitigating risk, and streamlining operations. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use – built on decades of real-world expertise, data, and insights.

