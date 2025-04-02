EcoOnline ESG & Sustainability Software Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment+Energy Leader

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- EcoOnline, a leading global provider of safety and sustainability solutions, today announced that its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Sustainability Software has been selected as a Top Product of the Year in the prestigious E+E Leader Product & Project Awards. Judges recognized EcoOnline's solution as an outstanding example of innovation in sustainability reporting.



The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards is an annual program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits or in projects that improve environmental and energy management while enhancing business performance. Awards were scored by a panel of independent judges from more than 20 companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, JLL, Air Force OEA, Navitas Partners, UCLA, TRC Companies, IWSI America, Intrinsic Textiles, Climate Social, and CapGemini.



EcoOnline's award-winning ESG & Sustainability solution is redefining how businesses manage carbon accounting, climate risk, and sustainability reporting. Powered by an advanced calculation engine enriched with climate scenario data, it enables organizations to accurately measure Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, assess climate risks, and align with evolving regulatory frameworks such as the EU CSRD, TCFD, IFRS S1 and S2, and CDP. EcoOnline transforms sustainability reporting from a time-intensive manual process into an efficient, automated workflow with automatic emissions calculations, real-time analytics, and seamless data integration. By providing high-quality data outputs, it enables businesses to accurately assess their impact and make informed operational decisions.



"The winners of this year's E+E Leader Awards are tackling some of the most pressing sustainability and energy challenges with real-world, scalable solutions," says Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader and C-Suite Compass LLC. "These projects and products push industry standards forward and are setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact."



"Every year, our judges look to recognize the businesses that are truly moving the needle and striving for sustainability and operational efficiency," says Kay Harrison, VP and Head of the E+E Leader Awards Program. "This year's winners exemplify the kind of forward-thinking strategies and technologies that companies need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex energy and environmental landscape."



"Sustainability is about more than just reporting—it's about creating a transparent, accountable, and forward-thinking business culture," said Bertrand Revanez, VP of ESG at EcoOnline. "We believe that by equipping businesses with the right technology, we enable them to not only meet compliance requirements but also drive better operational efficiency and more meaningful environmental impact for future generations."

About Environment+Energy Leader

Since 2006, Environment+Energy Leader has provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit: www.environmentenergyleader.com.

About the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards

For over a decade, the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards have recognized excellence in products, services, and corporate initiatives that drive energy and environmental improvements. Entries are evaluated using a rigorous five-point rating system by an independent panel of executive-level judges from leading organizations across various industries.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers innovative environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Founded in 2000 and trusted by over 10,000 brands worldwide, EcoOnline's connected suite of SaaS software enables businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, mitigating risk and streamlining operations. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use – built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

Visit ecoonline.com to immediately and positively impact your workplace safety and sustainability.

