Economical donates $100,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - As COVID-19 increases the demand for mental health support Economical Insurance is proud help Canadians by donating $100,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in support of their BounceBack program.

Few Canadians seek out the mental health services and supports they need, while many rely on a combination of healthy and unhealthy strategies to cope. A nationwide monitoring survey on mental health conducted by the CMHA in partnership with UBC researchers found that:



Most people in Canada (71%) indicate they're worried about the second wave of the virus

(71%) indicate they're worried about the second wave of the virus 40% of Canadians say their mental health has deteriorated since March of 2020, with the decline more pronounced in those who are unemployed (61%), those with a pre-existing mental health issue (61%), younger people aged 18-24 (60%), Indigenous peoples (54%), those who identify as LGBTQ2+ (54%) and those with a disability (50%)

While half of Canadians are exercising outdoors as a way to cope with the pandemic, only 11% are accessing virtual mental health services or supports

"As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to place pressure across our communities, support for proven mental health programs like BounceBack is essential," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Economical Insurance. "People are at the heart of all that we do and we're proud to support an increased focus on mental health and the well-being of Canadians. This donation will allow CMHA to continue bringing this vital program to Canadians during this national crisis."

BounceBack is a free program offered by the CMHA, designed to help Canadians build skills to improve their mental health, including how to manage low mood, mild to moderate depression and anxiety, stress or worry. Through telephone coaching and a selection of skill-building workbooks, participants can customize their own program to learn ways to overcome their symptoms, and improve their mental well-being now and in the future.

"We know that BounceBack works—in fact, it's already helped thousands of Canadians improve their mental well-being," says Margaret Eaton, national CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association. "Thanks to the support from Economical Insurance, we can help even more people reclaim their mental health with skills that will last a lifetime."

If you feel low, stressed or anxious, CMHA is there to help at https://bounceback.cmha.ca/

Economical has a long history of giving back locally, regionally, and nationally, and remains committed to helping organizations that are aligned with its three community giving pillars — Health & Wellness, Safety & Security, and Youth & Education. In 2020, Economical donated more than $1 million to registered Canadian charities.

"We have maintained a strong tradition of giving back to support the health and resiliency of communities in need across Canada," said Saunders. "As this year marks our 150th anniversary of Economical Insurance, we are continuing to evolve our Community Giving Program to support Canadians in need."

About Economical Insurance

Economical Mutual Insurance Company ("Economical" or "Economical Insurance", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.7 billion in annualized gross written premiums and over $6.4 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, visit cmha.ca.

