WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - This GivingTuesday, Economical Insurance is donating a total of $80,000 to support diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives in Canadian communities.

To help make the greatest impact, Economical is making contributions on behalf of its Employee Resource Groups (ERG), in collaboration with their members. These uniquely positioned groups celebrate individuals' differences and work to create positive change across the company with D&I initiatives that effectively fight discrimination and promote a more inclusive workspace.

"In the wake of global anti-racism movements, it's important to take the opportunity to reflect, learn and understand how to be a better ally," said David Bradfield, Vice-President, Marketing and Communication at Economical Insurance. "Seeking new avenues to better support initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion is imperative, for not only our employees, but the communities where we live and work."

The following community organizations have been selected by employees associated with each ERG and will all receive a $20,000 donation to support positive change:

"This has been a year of awakening for many Canadians. We are proud to highlight issues of importance, actively listen to, respond, and amplify the voices of our employees, and support organizations doing important community work," said Bradfield. "With this important advocacy work spearheaded by our ERGs, we demonstrate our values and our accountability in everything we do."

For almost 150 years, Economical has a long history of giving back locally, regionally, and nationally, and remains committed to helping organizations that are aligned with its three community giving pillars — Safety & Security, Health & Wellness, Youth & Education. Economical has donated more than $1 million in 2020 to registered Canadian charities as part of the Community Giving program.

