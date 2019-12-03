Economical employees celebrate GivingTuesday by donating $65,000 to Canadian charities Français
Dec 03, 2019, 08:00 ET
WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - This GivingTuesday, Economical Insurance is granting donations to 14 community-based organizations across Canada through its employee-driven Choose Your Charity program.
Giving back to communities has always been and will continue to be a part of the story that defines Economical. This year marks the fourth anniversary of Choose Your Charity, a program that empowers employees from the Economical family of companies to nominate and vote for charities in their regions across Canada to receive individual donations of $5,000. Since the program's inception, Economical has granted $222,500 to worthy causes nationally – including this year's total of $65,000.
"Economical Insurance is committed to supporting causes that drive positive change in the communities where we live and work," said David Bradfield, Vice-President, Marketing and Communication at Economical Insurance. "We're proud to continue building a legacy that enables our teams to advocate on behalf of the causes nearest to their hearts."
Each organization benefiting from this annual giving campaign is making a difference in the communities where Economical employees, brokers, and customers call home.
The 2019 Economical Insurance Choose Your Charity recipients are:
|
Location
|
Charity
|
Amount
|
Vancouver
|
BC Children's Hospital Foundation
|
$5,000
|
Edmonton
|
Youthwrite Society Canada
|
$5,000
|
Calgary
|
Youthwrite Society Canada
|
$5,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Winnipeg Humane Society
Children's Rehabilitation Foundation
|
$2,500
$2,500
|
London
|
Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern
|
$5,000
|
Woodstock
|
Sakura House
|
$5,000
|
Waterloo
|
Nutrition for Learning
Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo
|
$2,500
$2,500
|
Kitchener
|
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo &
|
$5,000
|
Mississauga
|
SickKids Foundation
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
The Shining Through Centre
|
$5,000
|
Ottawa
|
Children's Hospital Eastern Ontario (CHEO)
|
$5,000
|
Montreal
|
Bouffe pour tous
|
$5,000
|
Halifax
|
Nova Scotia SPCA
|
$5,000
As a proud supporter of Canadian charities and causes that directly protect the safety and security, youth and education, and health and wellness of Canadians — Economical remains focused on driving true change for Canadians through community funding.
About Economical Insurance
Economical Mutual Insurance Company ("Economical" or "Economical Insurance", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.5 billion in annualized gross written premiums and $5.9 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers across the country.
