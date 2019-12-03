Economical employees celebrate GivingTuesday by donating $65,000 to Canadian charities

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - This GivingTuesday, Economical Insurance is granting donations to 14 community-based organizations across Canada through its employee-driven Choose Your Charity program.

Giving back to communities has always been and will continue to be a part of the story that defines Economical. This year marks the fourth anniversary of Choose Your Charity, a program that empowers employees from the Economical family of companies to nominate and vote for charities in their regions across Canada to receive individual donations of $5,000. Since the program's inception, Economical has granted $222,500 to worthy causes nationally – including this year's total of $65,000.

"Economical Insurance is committed to supporting causes that drive positive change in the communities where we live and work," said David Bradfield, Vice-President, Marketing and Communication at Economical Insurance. "We're proud to continue building a legacy that enables our teams to advocate on behalf of the causes nearest to their hearts."

Each organization benefiting from this annual giving campaign is making a difference in the communities where Economical employees, brokers, and customers call home.

The 2019 Economical Insurance Choose Your Charity recipients are:

Location Charity Amount Vancouver BC Children's Hospital Foundation $5,000 Edmonton Youthwrite Society Canada $5,000 Calgary Youthwrite Society Canada $5,000 Winnipeg Winnipeg Humane Society Children's Rehabilitation Foundation $2,500 $2,500 London Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern

Ontario $5,000 Woodstock Sakura House $5,000 Waterloo Nutrition for Learning Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo

Wellington $2,500 $2,500 Kitchener The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo &

Stratford Perth $5,000 Mississauga SickKids Foundation $5,000 Toronto The Shining Through Centre $5,000 Ottawa Children's Hospital Eastern Ontario (CHEO) $5,000 Montreal Bouffe pour tous $5,000 Halifax Nova Scotia SPCA $5,000

As a proud supporter of Canadian charities and causes that directly protect the safety and security, youth and education, and health and wellness of Canadians — Economical remains focused on driving true change for Canadians through community funding.

About Economical Insurance

Economical Mutual Insurance Company ("Economical" or "Economical Insurance", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.5 billion in annualized gross written premiums and $5.9 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers across the country.

