Economical Appoints Liam McFarlane as Chief Risk and Actuarial Officer

"Liam is one of the most recognized and respected actuarial experts in Canada and we're proud to add someone with his experience and influence to our executive leadership team," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Economical. "Bringing a combination of consulting and executive leadership skills, Liam will ensure we continue to operate with the rigour and integrity required to be one of Canada's top P&C insurers."

Prior to joining Economical, Mr. McFarlane has been a partner with Ernst & Young LLP for the past decade, where he led the Canadian actuarial practice. In this role, he worked with insurers, reinsurers, financial institutions, and corporations in audit and consulting capacities. He has also served as appointed actuary for numerous P&C insurers and reinsurers.

Mr. McFarlane has contributed significantly to the actuarial profession during his career, serving on actuarial advisory committees for Ontario automobile insurance and various committees with the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, including his current position as chair of the Institute's Committee on Professionalism and as a member of the Standards and Guidance Council.

As previously announced, Linda Goss will be retiring from the Chief Actuary role at Economical and stepping into special projects during the next year. Innes Dey, who has served as Chief Risk Officer for more than two years as well as leading our legal, strategy and demutualization teams, will continue in those other capacities as Senior Vice President, Legal and Strategy.

Economical is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.5 billion in annualized gross written premiums and approximately $5.8 billion in assets as at June 30, 2019. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers across the country.

