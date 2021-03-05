Government of Canada provides $300,000 to help Tricentris go green and create two jobs.

LACHUTE, QC, March 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The environment and clean technologies will be key elements in Canada's economic recovery. Issues related to the fight against climate change were obviously very present before COVID-19, but the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to increase the pace of the green transition. Sustainable business practices and clean technologies can help SMEs offer products of equal or higher quality using fewer resources and less energy and generating less waste. Businesses and organizations have much to gain from putting in place environmental measures that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness and mitigate future climate impacts, while also meeting the growing global demand for clean technologies.

Clean technology projects for a strong economy

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced $300,000 in funding for Tricentris. He was accompanied by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons. This repayable contribution will allow the organization to acquire and install production equipment, including a ball mill and its peripheral equipment for the production of glass powder, and to make leasehold improvements. The project, which involves the expansion of Tricentris' operations for the production of Verrox glass powder—a product made from recycled glass—will lead to the creation of two jobs.

Founded in 1996, Tricentris is a non-profit organization whose mandate is to sort recyclable materials from selective collection and sell this material on the processing market. The organization, which was created when 44 Quebec municipalities got together to take charge of the management of their residual materials, now serves more than 200 municipalities and owns three sorting centres and a glass micronization plant.

The Government of Canada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate-friendly measures have also been defined as the cornerstone of a plan aimed at supporting and creating one million jobs across the country. This assistance reflects the Government of Canada's efforts to build a more competitive, productive and greener economy.

Quotes

"The climate crisis remains one of the most important challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage local organizations, such as Tricentris, to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products, while at the same time improving their competitive advantages and future prospects. Besides fostering the competitiveness of our industries and promoting economic growth, reducing our environmental footprint also helps build healthier communities."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government has been there to help Laurentides-region families and protect their jobs. It'll soon be time for the economic recovery, and we won't let them down. With today's funding, we're giving the business a major boost. By going green, we'll be able to create good jobs in well-paying sectors going forward, right here in the Laurentides region, while also fighting climate change."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand-in-hand. Our activities include making strategic investments in clean technologies. By helping SMEs and organizations in the Laurentides region become more innovative and competitive, and by supporting innovation in the development of greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The clean technology sector represents 3.2% of Canada's GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position Canada as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.

GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED's minimum target for investments in clean technologies in 2019-2020 was $25M . This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly $42M invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint.

. This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Through this program, CED supports emerging and well-established sectors aiming, among other things, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and atmospheric pollutants.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

