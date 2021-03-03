Government of Canada grants $33,000 to assist ADDERE to go green and helps create one job.

EAST ANGUS, QC, March 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The environment and clean technologies will be key elements in Canada's economic recovery. Issues related to the fight against climate change were obviously very present before COVID-19, but the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to increase the pace of the green transition. Sustainable business practices and clean technologies can help SMEs offer products of equal or higher quality using fewer resources and less energy and generating less waste. Businesses and organizations have much to gain from putting into place environmental measures that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness and mitigate future climate impacts, while also meeting the growing global demand for clean technologies.

Clean technology projects for a strong economy

Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $33,000 in financial support for ADDERE (Concertaction Estrie). This non-repayable contribution will enable the organization to develop, make accessible and promote an interactive web platform offering information as well as an array of tools, training and networking activities to strengthen sustainable development initiatives. CED's assistance will focus on professional fees, the salary of the project lead and the costs of advertising and computer equipment. The project, aimed at improving the performance of SMEs and NPOs in the Estrie region and elsewhere in Quebec through the adoption of sustainable development practices, will lead to the creation of one job.

An NPO created in 2010, ADDERE has been accompanying manufacturing and service businesses, organizations and municipalities for over 10 years to propel eco-responsibility forward through their business practices. Its services range from developing eco-responsible business strategies to elaborating action plans on managing social and environmental impacts, as well as communication and awareness-raising among stakeholders and mentoring on obtaining sustainable development accreditations.

The Government of Canada has set itself the objective to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate-friendly measures have also been defined as the cornerstone of a plan aimed at supporting and creating millions of jobs across the country. Through this assistance, the Government of Canada is attesting to its willingness to build a more competitive, more productive and greener economy.

Quotes

"CED fosters the entrepreneurial spirit, even more so when our entrepreneurs' ingenuity and know–how lead to the development and marketing of green technologies. Innovation is at the heart of CED's priorities, and we proudly support the green transition in businesses and organizations, as well as the adoption of cleaner energy processes. By leveraging innovative projects such as the one by ADDERE (Concertaction Estrie), we are also investing in the well-being of future generations."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other actions, we are making strategic investments in clean technologies. By helping SMEs in the Cantons-de-l'Est region to become more innovative and competitive and by boosting innovation to develop greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The clean technology sector represents 3.2% of Canada's GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position Canada as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.

GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED's minimum target for investments in clean technologies in 2019-2020 was $25M . This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly $42M invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint.

. This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Through this program, CED supports emerging and well-established sectors aiming, among other things, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and atmospheric pollutants.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]