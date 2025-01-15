ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited ("the Company") (TSX: EVT) today declared a special cash dividend of $22.70 per Common Share payable on March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.

The recent performance of the Company's global investment portfolio has provided Economic Investment Trust Limited the opportunity to pay this cash dividend.

Today, E-L Financial Corporation Limited declared a special dividend of $150.00 per common share. The aforementioned dividend of $22.70 declared by the Company also includes the dividend to be received from E-L Financial Corporation Limited, representing an early distribution of net investment income for the year ending December 31, 2025 of $13.30 per Common Share.

The Company advises that the said dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

