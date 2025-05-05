ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) (the "Company") today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per Common Share payable June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

On April 30, 2025 the Company announced that the Board of Directors has decided to proceed to give effect to a ten-for-one share split of the Company's Common Shares. The Common Shares of the Company will begin to trade on an ex-distribution (post-split) basis on Friday, May 23, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.03 per Common Share announced today is on a post-split basis.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The Company's dividend policy is to distribute annual net investment income in the form of dividends.

