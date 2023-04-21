ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 20, 2023:

Director Nominee Votes

For % of

Votes Cast Votes

Against % of

Votes Cast Duncan N.R. Jackman 4,871,795 98.87 55,477 1.13 M. Victoria D. Jackman 4,915,486 99.76 11,786 0.24 Jonathan Simmons 4,914,212 99.73 13,060 0.27 Mark M. Taylor 4,925,247 99.96 2,025 0.04 Kevin Warn-Schindel 4,914,212 99.73 13,060 0.27 Stuart Waugh 4,925,247 99.96 2,025 0.04

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.evt.ca