ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Economic Investment Trust Limited

Apr 21, 2023, 10:51 ET

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 20, 2023:

Director Nominee

Votes
For

% of
Votes Cast

Votes
Against

% of
Votes Cast

Duncan N.R. Jackman

4,871,795

98.87

55,477

1.13

M. Victoria D. Jackman

4,915,486

99.76

11,786

0.24

Jonathan Simmons

4,914,212

99.73

13,060

0.27

Mark M. Taylor

4,925,247

99.96

2,025

0.04

Kevin Warn-Schindel

4,914,212

99.73

13,060

0.27

Stuart Waugh

4,925,247

99.96

2,025

0.04

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.evt.ca

