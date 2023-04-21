ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
Apr 21, 2023, 10:51 ET
TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 20, 2023:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
|
% of
|
Votes
|
% of
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
4,871,795
|
98.87
|
55,477
|
1.13
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
4,915,486
|
99.76
|
11,786
|
0.24
|
Jonathan Simmons
|
4,914,212
|
99.73
|
13,060
|
0.27
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
4,925,247
|
99.96
|
2,025
|
0.04
|
Kevin Warn-Schindel
|
4,914,212
|
99.73
|
13,060
|
0.27
|
Stuart Waugh
|
4,925,247
|
99.96
|
2,025
|
0.04
SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.evt.ca
