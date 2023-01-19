Economic growth spurs innovation: 'Nova Scotia's Top Employers' for 2023 are announced

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - After generations of seeing young people leave the province, Nova Scotia is now welcoming record numbers of new residents, attracted by economic opportunity with a high quality of life – and the province's employers are responding by improving their benefits and working conditions. The best of these initiatives were recognized this morning, as winners of this year's Nova Scotia's Top Employers competition were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's winners provide a wide array of benefits and opportunities that often surpass what we see in larger markets," says Kristina Leung, managing editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "After the unpredictability of the past few years, these employers realize that there isn't 'one size fits all' when it comes to workplace policies and that individual employees need flexibility, so they look for creative ways to accommodate."

"As the Nova Scotia economy expands, the diversification of employers across industries is notable," adds Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "Nova Scotia is home to a growing number of world-class technology firms, which is helping to drive innovation and competition for top talent across the board."

Best practices at this year's winners include: robust recognition programs to celebrate and reward employees for their hard work, generous maternity and parental leave top-up pay and charitable events organized by employers to help staff give back to local communities.

Notable initiatives singled out by editors this year include:

Admiral Insurance Services Ltd. manages a unique lending program ('Life Loan') that lets employees apply for an interest-free loan for significant life events, such as a wedding reception or helping first-time homeowners buy furniture.





Halifax -based Dash Hudson Inc. organizes a variety of team-building events, including annual three-day team bursts that bring together departments globally in Nova Scotia .





-based Dash Hudson Inc. organizes a variety of team-building events, including annual three-day team bursts that bring together departments globally in . Fowler Bauld & Mitchell Ltd./FBM offers a family-friendly work environment, with generous maternity and parental leave and over 10 personal days annually. The company introduced a compressed work week option, allowing employees to work extra hours during the week so they can take off Fridays.





ResMed Halifax ULC provides staff with generous vacation allowance, offering four weeks to new employees and moving to five after only six years on the job. Employees receive additional paid time off during the winter break.





Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia implemented a formalized hybrid workplace model ('WCB FlexWorkplace') that offers employees the flexibility to work remotely up to 80% of the time.

Now in its 17th edition, Nova Scotia's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Nova Scotia that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout the area were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Nova Scotia, and employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca , one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The full list of Nova Scotia's Top Employers (2023) was announced today. Detailed reasons for selection for each of this year's winners, as well as additional stories and photos, were also released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage .

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]