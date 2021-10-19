Global experts to gather with members of the Coalition for a Better Future at Ottawa Summit on Oct 27-28

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - More than 100 organizations representing diverse backgrounds and interests all agree that Canada urgently needs an ambitious long-term economic vision, and a plan for achieving it, according to a recent survey.

The Coalition for a Better Future, co-chaired by former federal Cabinet ministers Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt, encompasses a broad range of leading Canadians and organizations - including community and youth leaders, environmental organizations, Indigenous groups, and business leaders from across the country. Over the past two months, Coalition members took part in a series of roundtable discussions, informal talks, and a survey designed to guide the Coalition's work and advocacy efforts.

The survey revealed that 97% of Coalition members support an ambitious economic vision for Canada centred on addressing three priorities:

1. Economic growth and employment,

2. Reducing inequality, and

3. Action on climate change

"Our consultations with Coalition members have underscored the need for an ambitious plan that prioritizes economic growth and competitiveness while reducing inequality and taking strong action on climate change," said Anne McLellan.

"Throughout this process Coalition members have made it clear that any economic plan must include measures to track Canada's progress and hold all of us - the public, private and non-profit sectors – accountable for the results," added Lisa Raitt.

The survey results confirm the need for clear, internationally recognized indicators that allow decision makers to track the country's progress in growing the economy, addressing inequality and taking action on climate change. The Coalition will continue to discuss these issues in the lead-up to the October 27-28 Summit in Ottawa. The Summit will bring together inspiring and insightful experts and problem-solvers to explore how Canada's public, private and non-profit sectors can work together to achieve a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future.

For more information on how to register for the Summit or participate online: click here.

Registration is free.

Find more information on the Coalition for a Better Future please visit https://canadacoalition.ca or https://coalitioncanadienne.ca. Canadians are invited to follow the Coalition on social media:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/CdnCoalition_

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CanadaCoalition

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/canadacoalition/

Organizations interested in joining the Coalition for a Better Future should contact [email protected].

SOURCE Coalition for a Better Future

For further information: Lauren Kutchaw, Senior Consultant, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, [email protected], +1 613 617 9071