Kathy Baig graduated from Polytechnique Montréal with a degree in Chemical Engineering and earned an MBA from HEC Montréal. She also holds the title of Certified Corporate Director (Administratrice de sociétés certifiée – ASC), and quickly demonstrated her ability to overcome significant challenges. She worked as an Engineer and then Project Manager at multinational corporations such as Aéroports de Montréal, where she was responsible for an investment portfolio worth of tens of millions of dollars.

During the period when the Charbonneau Commission was carrying out its mandate, she decided to get more involved with the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, and was elected to the position of President in 2016. Fully committed to rebuilding confidence in the OIQ and the profession, Ms. Baig would institute an ambitious recovery plan that was adopted by the Board of Directors and implemented by the teams at the OIQ. Within a few short years, the OIQ and the profession had regained the confidence and trust of the public and its members. These spectacular results, combined with the boldness of its President, helped to propel Ms. Baig into the ranks of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 in 2019.

Promoting the presence of women in engineering

A woman of conviction in a male-dominated sector, Kathy Baig has adopted Engineers Canada's goal of increasing the presence of women in engineering to 30% by 2030 as one of the OIQ's priorities. Under her leadership, programs aimed at promoting engineering among young women have been introduced at the secondary and college level, and a mentorship pilot project intended for female engineering students has been launched.

As an ambassador for the profession and a mentor herself, Ms. Baig also takes part in numerous events in Québec and across Canada every year. Her own path to success provides ample evidence that it is possible to balance work and family while undertaking high-level responsibilities.

Recognized leadership

A Fellow of Engineers Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineering, Kathy Baig received the 2017 Prix Relève Leadership Germaine-Gibera (Germaine-Gibera next generation leadership award) as part of the Mercuriades competition organized by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (federation of chambers of commerce of Québec). In September of 2020, she was elected President of the OIQ for a third and final mandate, and she sits on a number of boards of directors, including Via Rail Canada, the National Optics Institute (INO), Engineers Canada and Maison Saint-Gabriel.

According to Director General François Gagnon: "ÉTS is proud to welcome Kathy Baig among its Honorary Doctors. Along with this bold and determined Engineer, we share a resolutely forward-looking vision of the profession that is committed to best practices in engineering. Ms. Baig also stands as a model of professionalism and integrity for our students."

Johanne Jean, President of Université du Québec, points out: "When we are faced with complex challenges, we need individuals with inspiring leadership who can make the required changes while remaining loyal to the values and ambitions that are essential to our collective future. In the field of Engineering, Ms. Baig has become a role model for women, combining ethics, strength and courage, and contributing to the evolution of a profession that stands as a beacon in the history of Québec."

About École de technologie supérieure

École de technologie supérieure is a constituent of the Université du Québec network, specializing in training and research in engineering. One-quarter of new engineers in Québec are graduated from ÉTS, which boasts 11,000 students at all three university levels, along with 27,000 graduates.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turned 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of approximately 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, with the exception of forest engineering. Its mission is to regulate the practice of engineers and support the development of the profession in the interest of protecting the public.

