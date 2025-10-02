Eco Guardian Named One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Eco Guardian is proud to announce it has been ranked No. 191 on the 2025 list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, published by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks businesses based on three-year revenue growth. Eco Guardian earned its place on this prestigious list through consistent innovation in sustainable packaging and a commitment to helping businesses and communities reduce their environmental footprint.

"At Eco Guardian, we believe sustainable innovation is the key to building a better future," said Anil Abrol, President & CEO of Eco Guardian. "This recognition is a testament to our team's passion, our customers' trust, and our shared mission to create packaging solutions that protect both people and the planet. With our new state-of-the-art sustainable packaging manufacturing facility opening soon, we're ready to scale up and deliver even greater impact."

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for Eco Guardian, with a new manufacturing facility set to open in Q4. This strategic expansion will enhance the company's ability to produce high-quality, compostable, and recyclable paper cups and bowls in Canada – reducing dependency on imports and reinforcing the 'Made in Canada' movement.

Founded in 2004, Eco Guardian is a Canadian leader in the design, innovation, and manufacturing of environmentally friendly foodservice and packaging solutions. With a growing portfolio of compostable and recyclable products, the company partners with retailers, foodservice providers, and institutional clients across North America to provide alternatives to single-use plastics.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019 to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement and business success in Canada. To qualify, companies must complete a rigorous application process and meet strict revenue requirements. In 2025, a total of 400 companies earned a spot on the ranking.

The full list of winners, including Eco Guardian, is featured in the October issue of Report on Business Magazine and is available online.

About Eco Guardian

Eco Guardian is dedicated to helping and protecting the environment by offering innovative, sustainable, and quality packaging solutions. Guided by the vision of "Pure Products, Clean Future," Eco Guardian's mission is to become a world leader in sustainable packaging design and manufacturing.

For more information about Eco Guardian, please visit www.ecoguardian.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Jon Barnes, Marketing Director, Eco Guardian, (289) 763-7600, [email protected]