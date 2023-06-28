OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) has appointed the newest member of its Explorer-in-Residence program. Eco-Explorer Mario Rigby will join the ranks of renowned Canadian explorers to act as a mentor, guide and resource for the next generation of Canadians.

Mario Rigby was born in the Turks & Caicos Islands and spent his childhood in Germany, before moving to Toronto, Canada at the age of 16. He completed a solo, two-year expedition covering the length of Africa from south to north, entirely by foot and kayak. Since then, Mario has continued to push his personal boundaries by biking across North America and kayaking the length of Lake Ontario.

"We are incredibly honoured to welcome Mario Rigby as our newest Explorer-in-Residence," says John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. "His dedication to sustainability and diversity make him an excellent role model for exploration and adventure in Canada."

Mario's vision is to push the advancement of humanity through sustainable, human-powered expeditions and his mission is to promote social and environmental justice through exploration and storytelling.

"Being named an Explorer-in-Residence for the Royal Canadian Geographical Society is an honour that transcends words," says Rigby. "I am deeply humbled to be part of an organization that values exploration, discovery, and the indomitable spirit of the human will. This is not just a recognition, but a responsibility that I accept with gratitude and determination. I am committed to further the understanding of our beautiful planet, its diverse cultures, and the challenges they face. Together, we can push the boundaries of what it means to be an explorer in the 21st century. Here's to the journey that awaits!"

The Explorer-in-Residence program aims to provide Canadians with current role models for scientific discoveries and adventure travel in Canada. Explorers-in-Residence develop programs and carry out fieldwork supported by the Society, while using their platforms to help deliver the Society's mandate of "MakingCanada better known to Canadians and to the world."

