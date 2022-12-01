MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ), recently appointed as a Designated Management Organization (DMO) by the Government of Quebec, was given the responsibility to manage and implement the modernization of curbside recycling in late October. ÉEQ is taking immediate action by launching a call for qualification for the construction and operation of a new sorting center serving the east end of the island of Montreal. This first concrete action as a prime contractor responds to the challenges posed by the announced end of the current operating contract of the Complexe Environnemental St-Michel (CESM) in the fall of 2024. ÉEQ intends to develop a sustainable partnership that reflects its increased obligations under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

"Recent events have repeatedly shown us the challenges posed by the sorting capacities of recyclable materials in the Greater Montreal area. We know that the capacity challenges are present for the eastern part of the island of Montreal, but also in the surrounding areas. Considering the critical aspects of the situation in Montreal and in order to ensure that we act with equity, responsibility and vigilance, it is essential to launch a call for qualification to companies managing sorting centers now."

- Maryse Vermette, President and CEO of ÉEQ.

Highlights

About Éco Entreprises Québec

This call for qualification is the first step in setting up a new modern infrastructure for sorting and packaging containers, packaging, and printed matter. It aims to respond quickly to the challenges of the CESM while respecting the new ÉEQ framework.





To qualify, respondents to the call for qualification will have to demonstrate, among other things, that they own or are a long-term tenant of land zoned for this type of use in the east end of the island of Montreal . They must also demonstrate their capacity to finance, build and operate such a sorting center as well as their expertise in the field.





. They must also demonstrate their capacity to finance, build and operate such a sorting center as well as their expertise in the field. Interested companies should indicate their interest in receiving the Request for Qualification document by sending an email request by December 9, 2022 , to the Project Manager, Mr. Richard Schofield : [email protected] .





, to the Project Manager, Mr. : . A question period will be allowed until December 20, 2022 , and respondents will be required to submit their proposal by January 10, 2023 . After analysis, it is anticipated that ÉEQ will proceed with an invitational bidding process with qualified firms.





, and respondents will be required to submit their proposal by . After analysis, it is anticipated that ÉEQ will proceed with an invitational bidding process with qualified firms. This new sorting center will contribute to the achievement of the ambitious objectives that Quebec has set for itself, as well as the establishment of traceability and transparent reporting on the fate of sorted materials. For more information: https://www.eeq.ca/en/modernisation/.

Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) is a private non-profit organization representing companies that market containers, packaging, and printed matter in Quebec in their responsibility to finance the costs of effective and efficient municipal curbside recycling services.

As an expert, ÉEQ optimizes the curbside recycling value chain and implements innovative approaches with a view to sustainable development and circular economy.

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

SOURCE Éco Entreprises Québec

For further information: Arielle Grenier, Advisor, Media relations and partnerships, Éco Entreprises Québec, 514 987-1491, extension 274, [email protected]