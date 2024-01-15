80% of Quebecers participate in curbside recycling every day, and even more (89%) would like to know more about how to correctly sort recyclable materials.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ)—the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for curbside recycling across Quebec—is proud to introduce its new citizen brand, Bin Impact. The launch coincides with a major Quebec awareness campaign on curbside recycling aimed to show Quebecers how to correctly sort their recyclable materials every day.

At the same time, ÉEQ is unveiling the results of a recent survey on Quebecers' recycling habits. The survey shows that, while almost all (98%) of Quebecers participate in curbside recycling at home—with 80% who say they recycle every day—only 17% always double check if they're not sure whether their materials are actually recyclable before placing them in the bin.

As PRO for curbside recycling since 2022, ÉEQ will become fully responsible for the Quebec recycling system (from collection to final sorting) as of January, 2025.

Bin Impact is an ÉEQ awareness initiative aimed at educating and informing the public about the importance of sorting materials at the source. In Quebec, brand holders, distributors, and marketers of containers, packaging, and printed matter are responsible for managing curbside recycling.

Starting today, the Bin Impact campaign will be broadcasted on various platforms: TV, radio, social media, and print.

As we demonstrated in the new Bin Impact campaign, what we put in the bin… has an impact! Only containers, packaging, and printed matter should go in the recycling bin—nothing else!

campaign, what we put in the bin… has an impact! Only containers, packaging, and printed matter should go in the recycling bin—nothing else! By adopting best practices, residents play an essential role in recovering recyclable materials to help give them a second life.

The ÉEQ survey was conducted by Leger with 2,100 respondents to gauge Quebecers' perceptions, behaviours, and attitudes regarding curbside recycling. The survey found that: 86% of Quebecers say they feel they are sorting their recyclable materials correctly. However, nearly one in two people (47%) mistakenly think that plastic toys can go in the recycling bin; 39% think the same about plastic chairs. 93% of people are aware of how important it is to sort recyclables for the collection system, and the vast majority (89%) would like more information on how to correctly sort recyclable materials. Lack of interest (53%), lack of knowledge (35%), and lack of time (35%) are the main reasons Quebecers cite to explain why they haven't done their homework on proper sorting practices.

For questions on the right way to sort materials, people from across Quebec can visit BinImpact.ca today. The website will continue to evolve as ÉEQ takes on new responsibilities in the system.

"As the organization in charge of managing curbside recycling, we want to raise public awareness of the importance of sorting to improve the quality and quantity of the materials sent to sorting centres. Bin Impact is a positive and engaging initiative to improve the system's efficiency at a time when many questions still remain about what should—or should not—go in the bin."

Maryse Vermette, ÉEQ President and CEO.

"Many Quebecers participate in curbside recycling and are generally keen to do it the right way. The results of the Leger survey are reassuring and show that people are open to taking the necessary steps to help improve the system."

Denis Brisebois, Vice President, Operations, Metro Banner, and Chair of the ÉEQ Board.

About Éco Entreprises Québec

Since 2005, ÉEQ, a private non-profit organization, has represented producers of containers, packaging and printed matter regarding their financial responsibilities for curbside recycling. Named Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in 2022, ÉEQ manages the curbside recycling system in Quebec from a sustainable development perspective.

As a leader in extended producer responsibility, ÉEQ develops, manages and provides circular economy solutions to its member producers so they can reduce their environmental footprint. To achieve this, ÉEQ places ecodesign, recyclability and traceability at the core of all actions with its partners. ÉEQ will continue its role as a certified organization throughout the transition from the compensation plan to EPR curbside recycling.

