As a responsibility organization chosen by contributing companies, Éco Entreprises Québec has the following Purpose: From curbside recycling to the circular economy: Together for a sustainable world. Each word was carefully chosen for the Purpose to adequately reflect ÉEQ's field of expertise and ambition. It also consolidates the organization's identity and defines the purpose of the actions undertaken by ÉEQ in a lasting and sustainable manner. ÉEQ aims to take action by establishing values of empowerment, fairness and vigilance.

"We believe it is fundamental to be able to rely on a purpose and ethical values when it is time to make decisions," noted Mr. Brisebois.

"Today, ÉEQ is at a crossroads. With the support of our Board of Directors, we must embody change and move from our roles of system collector and optimizer to that of system administrator. The new Purpose and core values, as executors for this major transformation, will be our calling card for the various stakeholders in the modernization of curbside recycling," concluded Ms. Vermette.

The AGM allowed Mr. Denis Brisebois, Chair of the Board at ÉEQ, and Ms. Maryse Vermette, President and CEO of ÉEQ, to look back on project highlights from 2021 and moreover to present the perspectives for this upcoming year to the sixty or so companies registered. Some of these highlights include a new governance structure, the implementation of an ambitious modernization program supervised by a Transition Bureau, and lastly, the adoption of a new Purpose and new Core Values which will act as a compass as the organization carries out activities. For ÉEQ, these actions were essential to ensure a healthy transition to its role which will be enhanced under the regulations on the modernization of curbside recycling.

Board of Directors Elections

During the AGM, five positions for member administrators and two non-member positions were appointed by election. ÉEQ congratulates Mr. Sylvain Mayrand from Lassonde, Mr. Thierry Lopez from Best Buy, Mr. Pierre Renaud, legal counsel, Mr. Daniel Denis, consultant economist, and Ms. Édith Filion from the SAQ for their re-election. Moreover, two new directors have joined the Board. ÉEQ warmly welcomes Ms. Magali Depras from TC Transcontinental and Ms. Julie Pomerleau from Nespresso. Finally, ÉEQ would like to thank Mr. Benoit Faucher, President of the Boulangerie St-Méthode, for his longstanding contribution as Board Director the past two years. Mr. Faucher's management skills and his involvement in the Human Resources Committee have significantly benefited the organization. ÉEQ wishes him all the best and much success in his future endeavours.

Outlook for 2022

It is worth noting that the government of Quebec announced the curbside recycling modernization project at the start of 2020. More recently in January 2022, the draft regulation regarding the curbside recycling system for certain waste materials was published in the Gazette Officielle. This draft proposal places companies at the heart of the curbside recycling system by giving them full responsibility—from design to recycling—over the containers, packaging and printed materials they market, in a perspective of circular economy.

ÉEQ plans on becoming the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for the curbside recycling system for and in the name of the thousands of companies it has been representing for over 15 years, and will file an application accordingly.

In the next few months, all efforts will be focused on successfully implementing a modernized curbside recycling system.

About Éco Entreprises Québec

Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) is a private non-profit organization that represents companies who market containers, packaging and printed matter in Quebec in their responsibility to finance the costs of effective and efficient municipal curbside recycling services.

As an expert, ÉEQ optimizes the curbside recycling value chain and implements innovative approaches with a view to sustainable development and circular economy.

