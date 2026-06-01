ECO Canada Opens Applications for 2026-2027 Student Work Placement Program

CALGARY, AB , June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Building on a successful year, ECO Canada is pleased to announce that Student Work Placement Program (SWPP) placements for the 2026–2027 program year will be opening soon, offering Canadian employers the opportunity to access up to $5,000 in funding while helping shape the next generation of environmental and sustainability professionals.

The announcement follows the successful wrap‑up of the 2025–2026 Student Work Placement Program year, which supported nearly 1,700 student placements across Canada, strengthening the environmental workforce and delivering tangible value to employers, communities, and emerging professionals nationwide.

"Canada's economic future depends on our youth. That is why the Government of Canada will be providing $635.2 million over three years, starting in 2026-27, for our Student Work Placement Program to support around 55,000 work-integrated learning opportunities for post-secondary students in 2026-27. We are proud to partner with organizations like ECO Canada that provide employers support to hire students and enable them to receive valuable skills training and job opportunities to put their best foot forward when entering the environmental workforce."

– Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In the last nine years, the Student Work Placement Program has delivered a measurable impact. The program has supported over twelve thousand five hundred co-op placements, strengthening environmental projects nationwide, and helping prepare a skilled workforce ready to tackle Canada's sustainability challenges. ECO Canada is proud to support Canada's future environmental leaders."

– Kevin Nilsen, President & CEO, ECO Canada

Funding Support for Employers

Through the Student Work Placement Program, eligible employers can receive up to 50% in funding, up to $5,000 per participant, for 6–16 week placements (minimum 180 hours). Placements may be full‑time or part‑time and do not need to be formally registered as co‑op placements with post‑secondary institutions.

Employer eligibility includes:

Canadian‑owned businesses or Canadian subsidiaries

Businesses and non‑profits of all sizes

Placements aligned to a student's field of study

Roles related to STEAM or business disciplines

Excludes municipalities, governments, and post‑secondary institutions

This funding helps employers accelerate sustainability projects, train future talent, and reduce hiring costs while ensuring students gain valuable, career‑ready experience.

Launching Careers for Canadian Students

The program is open to currently enrolled Canadian post‑secondary students, with no age restrictions, who are:

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or refugees

Seeking placements directly related to their program of study

Priority funding is provided for students from equity‑deserving groups, including women in STEAM, Indigenous students, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, first‑year students, and recent immigrants.

Participants gain:

Real‑world, hands‑on work experience

Career pathways into environmental and sustainability roles

Professional networks and mentorship

Transferable technical and business skills

Demonstrated Impact Through Student and Employer Success

The 2025–2026 program year showcased the transformative power of work‑integrated learning when paired with meaningful employer support. Students contributed directly to sustainability initiatives, research projects, operational efficiencies, business development, environmental monitoring, and climate‑focused innovation, often bringing fresh perspectives and new approaches to long‑standing challenges. Participants consistently described their placements as career‑defining experiences--providing hands‑on learning, professional mentorship, and a sense of purpose through work aligned with environmental sustainability.

"I would describe my work experience as highly rewarding and meaningful. I had the opportunity to take on projects that were both challenging and impactful, such as conducting market analyses, building presentations, and supporting business development initiatives. I especially valued the balance of independence and guidance--I was trusted to own important tasks while also receiving mentorship and feedback that helped me grow. Overall, I am very satisfied with my experience because I not only strengthened technical and professional skills like research, financial modeling, and strategic communication, but also contributed to a mission-driven company advancing sustainability. This alignment between learning, responsibility, and purpose made the internship especially fulfilling." - Participant, Student Work Placement Program

Employers, in turn, gained motivated talent to advance projects, manage peak workloads, and build future hiring pipelines, all while reducing the financial barriers of student hiring. Within the 2025–2026 program year, host organizations reported a 90.5% satisfaction rate with their students, and the majority indicated they would rehire their student placements if given the opportunity.

"We are very satisfied with the ECO Canada Co-Op Program as it provides us with valuable access to students who bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas in the field of environmental studies. Their contributions not only support our ongoing projects but also help manage increased workloads during busier periods. Additionally, the program's funding support offers a significant benefit, allowing us to bring on talented new hires while managing costs effectively." - Host Organization, Student Work Placement Program

Beyond outcomes, the program continued to advance equity and access across Canada's green economy. Of participating students, 42% identified as women, 31% as racialized youth, 15% as 2SLGBTQIA+, 12% as recent immigrants, 9% as persons with disabilities, and 3% as Indigenous participants. Placements spanned urban, rural, remote, and northern communities, with 27% hosted by not‑for‑profit organizations, ensuring benefits reached a broad cross‑section of employers and regions.

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program.

Looking Ahead to 2026–2027

Funding is now available for the 2026–2027 Student Work Placement Program. Employers are encouraged to register early to secure wage support, and students are invited to explore paid placement opportunities launching Spring 2026.

Learn more and apply: https://eco.ca/environmental-professionals/employment-funding-and-job-board/student-work-placement-co-op/

For further program inquiries, contact ECO Canada's Employment Programs team at [email protected]

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

SOURCE Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada)

Media Contact: Aaron Wilson, VP, Marketing & Sales, ECO Canada, E [email protected]