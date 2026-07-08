ECO Canada and YemBlue Initiative Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainable Blue Economy Professional Standards in Yemen

CALGARY, AB and SANA'A, Yemen, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada) and the YemBlue Initiative are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing sustainable blue economy practices and strengthening environmental professional capacity in Yemen. Through this collaboration, the Parties will work together to promote internationally recognized professional standards, support community-based environmental stewardship, and empower coastal communities to contribute to the sustainable management of marine resources.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to developing local expertise, fostering innovation, and supporting evidence-based approaches to environmental management in coastal regions. By combining ECO Canada's leadership in environmental workforce development and professional certification with YemBlue's local expertise and community engagement, the collaboration seeks to create long-term positive impacts for Yemen's marine and coastal sectors.

Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada) and the YemBlue Initiative announced a strategic partnership on July 5th to promote and deliver the Sustainable Blue Economy Environmental Professional (SBEP) designation in Yemen.

The partnership aims to build local professional capacity, strengthen community-led marine monitoring, support sustainable livelihoods for fishers and coastal communities, and advance Blue entrepreneurship and environmental stewardship along Yemen's 2,500 km strategic coastline. Through this collaboration, YemBlue will serve as ECO Canada's exclusive local implementation partner for SBEP-related activities in Yemen for an initial two-year period.

"ECO Canada is pleased to partner with YemBlue to bring internationally recognized professional standards to one of the world's most important yet challenging coastal regions," said Kevin Nilsen, President & CEO, ECO Canada. "This initiative will equip local professionals, volunteers, and community leaders with the competencies needed to drive evidence-based decision-making, protect marine ecosystems, and foster a sustainable Blue Economy that supports food security and economic resilience."

Ali Alomairi, Founder and General Coordinator of the YemBlue Initiative, added: "This partnership represents a significant step toward our vision of a knowledge-based, data-driven, and community-led sustainable Blue Economy in Yemen By combining ECO Canada's global expertise in environmental professional development with YemBlue's on-the-ground presence, community monitoring systems (including the DSS-YB Platform), and localized capacity-building programs, we will create lasting impact for fishers, coastal youth, and future generations."

Key Elements of the Partnership

Professional Certification: Promotion and facilitation of the SBEP and SBEPt designations to YemBlue's network of volunteers, staff, fishers, and Blue entrepreneurs.

Capacity Building: Support for YemBlue's founding team and broader community training initiatives, including joint online programs and micro-credentials.

Localized Implementation: YemBlue will lead community outreach, participant support, and integration of SBEP competencies with field-based marine protection and livelihood projects.

Transparency and Impact: Clear referral tracking, performance monitoring, and joint evaluation to ensure measurable outcomes.

The collaboration aligns with the shared mission of ECO Canada and the YemBlue Initiative to develop the environmental workforce, protect marine ecosystems, and enable evidence-based planning for sustainable development in coastal regions.

SOURCE Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada)

For more information, please contact: ECO Canada: [email protected] | www.eco.ca; YemBlue Initiative: [email protected] | www.yemblue.org