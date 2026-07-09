ECO Canada and Globe Performance Solutions Announce Strategic Affiliation to Support Clean Technology Verification in Canada

ECO Canada Welcomes Globe Performance Solutions into its Broader Network to Advance Clean Technology Verification and Sustainability Innovation

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - ECO Canada is pleased to announce a strategic affiliation with Globe Performance Solutions (GPS), a Canadian provider of independent verification services for environmental and clean technologies.

This new alignment strengthens ECO Canada's broader ability to support Canada's environmental sector by connecting workforce development, sustainability expertise, clean technology performance verification, and evidence-based decision-making.

GPS will be led by Dr. Yogendra Chaudhry, who brings more than two decades of international experience in environmental management, sustainability, standards, auditing, and ESG. In this leadership role, Dr. Chaudhry will guide GPS's work in supporting technology developers, buyers, regulators, and industry partners with credible, science-based performance information.

"Clean technology adoption depends on confidence," said Dr. Yogendra Chaudhry. "Technology developers need credible ways to demonstrate performance, while buyers, regulators, and investors need reliable evidence before making decisions. GPS is well positioned to bridge that gap through independent, science-based verification and performance assessment. This work also creates an important opportunity to build the specialized skills Canada needs in clean technology, sustainability, and environmental performance."

About Globe Performance Solutions

Globe Performance Solutions is a trusted Canadian provider of independent verification and performance assessment services for environmental and clean technologies.

GPS helps organizations understand how environmental technologies perform by providing credible, science-based evaluation, independent benchmarking, testing review, performance reporting, and verification services. These services help reduce risk for organizations adopting new technologies while supporting technology developers in clearly demonstrating the value and effectiveness of their innovations.

Through independent performance data and clear verification processes, GPS supports more informed decision-making by technology buyers, regulators, investors, and industry partners. Its work contributes to the broader adoption of effective clean technologies and improved sustainability outcomes across Canada.

Strategic Alignment with ECO Canada's Mission

ECO Canada has long supported the growth of Canada's environmental workforce through training, certification, labour market research, wage funding, and capacity-building initiatives. The strategic affiliation with GPS complements this mission by adding a specialized technical capability focused on clean technology verification and environmental performance assessment.

This alignment creates opportunities to connect skilled professionals, innovative technologies, and trusted performance data. It also supports Canada's transition to a greener economy by helping address one of the key barriers to clean technology adoption: uncertainty around real-world performance.

GPS's work requires expertise in areas such as environmental technology testing, data analysis, benchmarking, sustainability performance assessment, regulatory compliance, and standards-based verification. These areas are closely aligned with ECO Canada's mandate to build skills, create employment pathways, and support the development of Canada's environmental workforce.

Through this collaboration, ECO Canada and GPS are positioned to support Canadian businesses, technology developers, regulators, and environmental professionals with stronger tools for evidence-based sustainability decisions.

To learn more about GPS services, visit: https://globeperformance.com/

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental workforce. From job creation and wage funding to training, certification, and labour market research, ECO Canada supports the full career pathway of environmental professionals.

For more than 30 years, ECO Canada has worked with government, industry, academia, employers, students, professionals, and international partners to advance responsible and sustainable economic growth. Through its research, training, certification, and workforce development programs, ECO Canada remains a leading source of insight and support for Canada's environmental labour market.

SOURCE Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada)

Media Contact: Aaron Wilson, VP, Marketing & Sales, ECO Canada, E: [email protected]