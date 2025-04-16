TORONTO, ON, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Echelon Insurance, a leading Canadian Specialty insurer, is proud to announce that it has received an upgraded Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "a-" (Excellent) from AM Best, demonstrating its financial strength, and resilient risk and capital management strategies.

"Echelon's upgraded AM Best rating marks a significant milestone for our organization and reflects our organization's strength and resiliency," said Robin Joshua, President, Echelon Insurance. "Our upgraded rating underscores our ability to deliver on our promise to our customers at the time of a loss. It will also position us to meet the growing coverage needs of our Brokers and Commercial customers."

"As we continue to innovate and adapt to evolving customer and market needs, this improved rating will enable us to forge stronger roots in the commercial market and better meet the unique needs of our Canadian Broker partners and their customers," said Joshua.

Echelon has a strong strategy in place, driven by a disciplined approach to underwriting and risk selection, segmentation, and in-house risk management capabilities. These strengths enable Echelon to deliver individualized solutions and provide proactive risk mitigation consultation as well as ongoing education through comprehensive loss prevention tools and resources. Echelon's holistic approach supports customers in the event of a claim, while sharing knowledge and support to reduce risk and prevent losses before they occur.

About Echelon Insurance

Echelon Insurance was founded in 1998, and became a member of the CAA Club Group (CCG) family in 2019. As a leading Specialty insurer, Echelon works closely with its Broker partners to provide Commercial packages to small and mid-sized companies, and to provide capacity for large and complex accounts. Policies are customized to protect the unique needs of business owners with coverage for Property and Casualty, Business Interruption, and more.

