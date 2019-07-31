Echelon Insurance Appoints Robin Joshua as New President

"Robin is a seasoned and dynamic leader, with nearly 35 years of insurance-industry experience. He has a demonstrated track record of contributing to growth and profitability both in personal and commercial lines, as well as extensive experience in the specialty insurance market," commented Matthew Turack, Group President, Insurance. "I am confident that Robin's skillset will build on Echelon's great foundation of providing brokers with insurance solutions to protect customers and their families."

Before joining Echelon, Robin was employed by CAA, where he was responsible for Business Development and Risk Management for both CAA Insurance and Orion Insurance. Previously, Robin has held senior leadership roles in Underwriting, Operations, Finance, and Distribution.

Robin has a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics; he also holds the designations Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) and Canadian Risk Manager (CRM).

About Echelon Insurance

Echelon Insurance was founded in 1998, and became a member of the CAA Club Group family in 2019. As a leading specialty insurer, Echelon works closely with our broker partners to provide Personal and Commercial insurance solutions to protect Canadian families and businesses. To learn more, visit www.echeloninsurance.ca

SOURCE Echelon Insurance

For further information: Jennifer Kew, info@echeloninsurance.ca, 905-214-7993