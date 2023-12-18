eCampusOntario launches inaugural Franco-Ontarian Conference: Citoyenneté 3.0

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - eCampusOntario, a nonprofit dedicated to the digital transformation of higher education, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural conference for the Franco-Ontarian community. The free one-day conference, Citoyenneté 3.0: L'aventure technopédagogique en milieu franco-ontarien, will be held on February 2, 2024, at the Globe & Mail Centre in Toronto.

Citoyenneté 3.0 provides a platform for francophone and bilingual higher education leaders, faculty, and staff to network, collaborate and share advances in digital teaching practices across the postsecondary sector. Through interactive discussions, presentations, and workshops, the conference will explore the ever-evolving digital landscape of postsecondary education with topics ranging from digital citizenship to emergent technologies and open education. From leaders and faculty to Teaching and Research Assistants, Instructional Designers and Curriculum Developers, anyone engaged in the delivery of online or technology-enabled higher education is welcome to attend.

"We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Franco-Ontarian conference, Citoyenneté 3.0," said Robert Luke, Chief Executive Officer at eCampusOntario. "Our aim is to bridge the gap for our francophone and bilingual educators, ensuring they have equal opportunities to connect and innovate with the most recent advances in digital teaching practices. This conference acknowledges the progress made and explores what's next, gathering insights to shape the future of higher education for the Franco-Ontarian community."

Registration for Citoyenneté 3.0 is now open. Those interested in attending in-person or online are encouraged to sign up at eCampusOntario website.

The conference will feature engaging discussions on postsecondary innovation and explore the implications of emerging technologies. Expert speakers will delve into topics such as the use of chatbot 3.0 in the classroom, ways to integrate generative AI for student engagement, and the role of open educational resources to ensure the accessibility and inclusion of pedagogical approaches. It's a can't miss event for those working in the sector who are navigating today's evolving digital landscape.

The event is building on the momentum of the recently launched eCampusOntario Franco-Ontarian Community of Practice, a collaborative space for French-speaking and bilingual postsecondary representatives to help one another, share best practices, innovate and manage a body of knowledge.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on Citoyenneté 3.0, please visit the eCampusOntario website.

