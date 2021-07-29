SAINT-LOUIS-DE-GONZAGUE, QC, July 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EBSU Ltd is pleased to announce the acquisition of Woodlore International Inc., a furniture manufacturer in Brampton, Ontario. This transaction allows Canadian-based EBSU to accelerate its growth plan and position itself among the major players in the North American manufacturing industry.

Automation is central to the Quebec company's strategy to become a market leader. The acquisition of Woodlore, which runs a fully automated plant in Brampton with state-of-the-art processes, is part of this goal. Woodlore produces quality laminated office furniture that meets high environmental standards.

The first step of the strategy was taken with the announcement of the construction of a new 180,000-square-foot plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, where several production processes are automated. The plant will be operational this fall.

"Automation in the manufacturing sector is the key to being competitive. It allows us to control the quality and reliability of our products, optimize production and delivery times, and make better use of our internal resources," said Napoleon Boucher, president of EBSU.

This transaction will help accelerate EBSU's growth by expansion into new markets, increase its production capacity, and optimize its expertise in order to better position itself among the major players in the North American industry.

About EBSU

Founded in 1981, EBSU is a fast-growing manufacturing company headquartered in Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, Quebec. EBSU specializes in residential cabinets, pre-assembled and ready to install. The company's cabinets for home are sold at large renovation and hardware stores such as Lowe's, Réno-Dépôt, Rona, BMR and Patrick Morin.

Visit our websites: www.ebsu.ca and www.woodlore.ca.

