LONGUEUIL, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EBOX is calling for the resignation of CRTC's Chairman Ian Scott, who believes that the CRTC, which is responsible for promoting all forms of competition, has committed an arbitrary reversal that is extremely detrimental to Canadians. The CRTC's decision to backtrack on the decision made in 2019 shows great signs of incompetence. Mr. Ian Scott, former Vice President of Telus, appears to be biased by his clear preference for infrastructure-owning competitors. A person in a position of authority to regulate a market should not be biased towards a specific form of competition.

The appearance of a conflict of interest due to pressure from the major providers, the incompetence, as well as the inefficiency in handling this case are simply too great to be ignored.

A 5-year marathon

The CRTC is caving into the pressure from the major telecom providers by brushing aside all the findings that had lead up to Decision 2019-288, in which it deemed the interim rates to be unfair and unreasonable. How can he now impose the status quo on us on the grounds that it would take too much time and resources to conduct a full review of the cost analysis?

Prices will rise for customers

The CRTC's decision is a major blow to competition in Canada's telecommunications sector. The major telecom providers have just been permitted to charge rates that are neither fair nor reasonable for years to come. Canada is one of the very few countries where internet costs are rising, while being among the most expensive in the world.

