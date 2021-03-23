eBay Redefines the Way Canadians Shop Online for "Like-New" Products with the Launch of Certified Refurbished Business

Responding to growing demand and evolving consumer trends, eBay launches best-in-class online refurbished business that underscores quality, value and trust

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, eBay Canada is launching a new business that features officially "Certified Refurbished" products. Canadians can now shop popular brands on eBay at up to 40 per cent less than buying new, but with all the same assurances, including a "like-new" quality guarantee backed by the manufacturer and a free two-year warranty.

"We are fundamentally changing the way Canadians shop refurbished products by guaranteeing that eBay Certified Refurbished products look, feel and work like new," says Robert Bigler, General Manager of eBay Canada. "eBay has been successfully selling products in all conditions for twenty-five years, so when you think about a company that can redefine the refurbished shopping experience to not only meet, but exceed consumer expectations, it's eBay."

This business, which was successfully launched in the US last year, is a direct response to increasing Canadian demand for value – high quality refurbished products at good prices. According to a Leger survey commissioned by eBay Canada, 40 per cent of Canadians have purchased a refurbished item in the past, but 70 per cent would consider buying refurbished in the future if it came with the same assurances as buying brand new. In fact, more Canadians would rather buy a refurbished product from a top brand with a warranty versus a new product from a lesser brand with a warranty (47% vs. 36%). However, a quarter of Canadians are concerned that refurbished items won't work well.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, how consumers are choosing to spend their money has evolved, with quality and value being paramount and refurbished goods have gained popularity because of this," says Bigler. "But consumer confidence in these products has been a detractor in the past, so eBay built a best-in-class online Certified Refurbished business with trust and guaranteed quality as the foundation."

Only brands that meet eBay's strict Certified Refurbished criteria qualify to be part of this business. This requires products to be in a pristine, like-new condition and professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor to meet specifications. Products must also come in new packaging with original or new accessories and manuals. eBay is the only online company in Canada to offer a free 2-year warranty on all Certified Refurbished items on top of a hassle-free 30-day return. Plus items sold on eBay are covered by eBay's Money Back Guarantee.

"We are incredibly confident that Canadians are going to be blown away by eBay's Certified Refurbished products, but if any issues arise, we have our customer's backs – simple as that," says Bigler.

At launch, the business features categories such as laptops, portable audio, and small kitchen appliances from participating brands including Breville, Dell, De'Longhi, HP, JBL, and Lenovo. The program also includes exclusive partnerships with brands such as Bose. eBay Canada will continue to expand the Certified Refurbished experience in the months ahead, including new categories and brand partnerships.

For more information, please visit: eBay.ca/CertifiedRefurbished

Changing Canadian Consumption Habits

Three-quarters of Canadians (74%) have seen a change in their consumer habits since the pandemic began.

Over 70 per cent (71%) believe their online shopping habits will either stay the same or increase once the pandemic is over (51% responded "stay the same", 19% responded "increase").

A quarter of Canadians say they are savvier and more motivated to find new ways to make their dollars work harder (25%) and are more budget-conscious in general (23%).

Top 3 drivers for buying refurbished include savings (68%), the ability to afford a better brand and high-quality product (40%) and sustainability (22%).

Roughly 40 per cent (41%) of Canadians say that, if they were to buy a refurbished item, they would buy a higher-end brand than they normally would and 40 per cent would even consider gifting a refurbished electronic or small appliances if it was guaranteed to be in "like new" condition.

Leger Survey Methodology

An online survey of 1501 Canadians was completed between February 5 and 11, 2021, using Leger's online panel. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1501 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled $100 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

