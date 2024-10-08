Four businesses – from Vancouver, Toronto, Lacombe and Sherbrooke – awarded as national

winners of eBay's annual program in celebration of Small Business Month

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Small businesses play a vital role in fostering creativity, resilience, and innovation in the Canadian economy, and eBay is recognizing four unique sellers who embody these qualities as winners of the 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. Now in its 20th year, the awards celebrate the achievements of Canadian businesses on eBay's global marketplace, recognizing a diverse spectrum of sellers and the many paths to entrepreneurship.

"Our Entrepreneur of the Year award winners have harnessed eBay's global reach to thrive locally and connect with buyers worldwide, demonstrating the power of ecommerce to generate new opportunities and growth," said Garry Thaniel, General Manager, eBay Canada. "I'm deeply impressed by the spirit of entrepreneurship I see amongst our Canadian seller community – the commitment to building strong relationships, to gaining a deep understanding of customers, and to strategically scaling their businesses is inspiring."

This year eBay introduced a new category to its award lineup – Small Town Entrepreneur – to recognize sellers based outside of major metropolitan areas and support the ecommerce presence of Canada's rural and small-town businesses.

The 2024 eBay Canada Entrepreneur of the Year Awards winners are:

Entrepreneur of the Year – Jessica Oman and Johann Furrer of Storage Warrior in Vancouver, BC . Starting with just $225 in 2012, Jessica and Johann have grown their business to nearly 7,000 active listings on eBay, achieving six-figure annual revenues. The business transitioned from a side hobby to a full-time career in the e-commerce and collectibles world, and all growth and investments have been funded by the business itself. Beyond their business success, Jessica and Johann are building on their commitment to local waste diversion by supporting organizations like the Binner's Project, a charity that empowers waste pickers, reduces environmental waste, and promotes alternative income opportunities.





– and of in . Starting with just in 2012, Jessica and Johann have grown their business to nearly 7,000 active listings on eBay, achieving six-figure annual revenues. The business transitioned from a side hobby to a full-time career in the e-commerce and collectibles world, and all growth and investments have been funded by the business itself. Beyond their business success, Jessica and Johann are building on their commitment to local waste diversion by supporting organizations like the Binner's Project, a charity that empowers waste pickers, reduces environmental waste, and promotes alternative income opportunities. Micro-Multinational of the Year – Angus Grant of Double Duncan Treasures , in Toronto, ON . From beginning with just a few items found curbside, Angus built a thriving business on eBay specializing in secondhand items like video game consoles, DVDs, books, toys, and even film and TV props. Since launching his eBay store in 2017, Angus has expanded operations by sourcing items from a more extensive range of channels, including garage sales and thrift stores, growing his sales from a few hundred dollars a month to thousands, with international sales reaching buyers across five continents.





– of , in . From beginning with just a few items found curbside, Angus built a thriving business on eBay specializing in secondhand items like video game consoles, DVDs, books, toys, and even film and TV props. Since launching his eBay store in 2017, Angus has expanded operations by sourcing items from a more extensive range of channels, including garage sales and thrift stores, growing his sales from a few hundred dollars a month to thousands, with international sales reaching buyers across five continents. Small Town Entrepreneur – Rodney Jamieson of TeamChevelle and One Hill Collectibles , in Lacombe, AB . Previously a shop teacher and Vice Principal in rural Alberta , Rodney combined his passion for cars and shop knowledge to purchase and disassemble older vehicles for their parts, primarily selling to markets in the southern United States where harsh conditions can damage these items. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodney launched a second eBay store focused on collectibles, quickly becoming the go-to person in the area for purchasing full trading card collections. Beyond his business success, Rodney actively supports his community through donations to local teams and clubs.





– of and , in . Previously a shop teacher and Vice Principal in rural , Rodney combined his passion for cars and shop knowledge to purchase and disassemble older vehicles for their parts, primarily selling to markets in the southern where harsh conditions can damage these items. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodney launched a second eBay store focused on collectibles, quickly becoming the go-to person in the area for purchasing full trading card collections. Beyond his business success, Rodney actively supports his community through donations to local teams and clubs. Emerging Ecommerce Entrepreneur of the Year – Yannick Plante,Pascal Boutin, and Dominic Vaillancourt of PMCtire in Sherbrooke, QC . Founded in 2008 in the basement of Yannick's home, the business, focused on tires, wheels and automotive parts, grew to include their own mechanic shop, along with two Quebec -based warehouses for online orders. Dominic joined the PMCtire team in 2015, taking on the role of Ecommerce Project Manager in 2020. In the fall of 2022 the company seized the opportunity to expand their online presence by launching an eBay account, allowing them to reach a global audience and generate record sales for the business in 2023.

Read the winners' full bios here .

About eBay Canada's Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

This year's award winners, selected from a record number of online submissions, will receive cash prizes ranging from $5,000 CAD to $10,000 CAD to reinvest into their businesses, along with a professional photography session.

Categories include:

The Entrepreneur of the Year : Celebrating the small business that best represents the drive, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit of eBay's seller community.

: Celebrating the small business that best represents the drive, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit of eBay's seller community. The Micro-Multinational of the Year: Recognizing an eBay seller who has used eBay to bring a Canadian business to a global customer base.

Recognizing an eBay seller who has used eBay to bring a Canadian business to a global customer base. The Emerging Ecommerce Entrepreneur Award: Recognizes an eBay seller who has achieved success in building a resilient and thriving business by integrating e-commerce as a new sales channel.

Recognizes an eBay seller who has achieved success in building a resilient and thriving business by integrating e-commerce as a new sales channel. The Small Town Seller of the Year: Recognizes a seller from outside of Canada's major metro areas, helping bring Canada's rural and small-town mainstreet online.

More information on the eBay Canada Entrepreneur of the Year Awards can be found at eBay.ca/eoy.

To learn more about bringing your business online with eBay, visit eBay.ca/upandrunning .

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

SOURCE eBay Canada

For further information: Davina Ramnarine, PR Lead, eBay Canada, [email protected]; Sandhya Patel, Account Manager, Edelman, [email protected], 587-580-9495