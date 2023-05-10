eBay Extends Authentication for Trading Cards to Canada

The service – currently available for sneakers on eBay.ca – will expand to trading cards $250+

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - eBay today announced the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards in Canada. Beginning now, single ungraded trading cards (including collectible card games, sports and non-sports cards) sold for $250+ in Canada will be authenticated. With this addition to eBay's Authenticity Guarantee service in Canada, the company now offers authentication for enthusiasts looking to buy and sell both sneakers and trading cards.

A recent survey of collectors1 conducted by eBay Canada found that 'financial gain' is one of the top five reasons Canadians collect any collectible item. The same study showed more than half of respondents that sold their collections in the past, regret doing so due to a recent increase in value. With the popularity of collectible card games, sports and non-sports trading cards, Authenticity Guarantee brings an added layer of trust as well as unmatched access to comprehensive and accurate product information for collectors.

"Authentication is a top priority for collectors, and we're excited to expand our Authenticity Guarantee offering for trading cards to the Canadian market," said Gene Cook, Vice President, Global Collectibles at eBay. "eBay's Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards represents an industry first for The Hobby in terms of size and scale, and supports our community of collectors who are merging their passions with investments. We're proud of the innovative, market-leading experiences we're building for collectible card games, sports and non-sports trading card enthusiasts in Canada and around the world."

Authenticity Guarantee ensures accuracy so enthusiasts can buy and sell with total confidence. As the service expands to include trading cards alongside sneakers in Canada, eBay further solidifies the marketplace as a top, trusted destination for buying and selling high-value items.

Authenticity Guarantee for Trading Cards: How It Works

When a service-eligible trading card purchase is made, the seller ships it directly to a team of authenticators in Canada at Certified Collectibles Group – including its affiliates, CGC Trading Cards and Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) – for a comprehensive, multi-point physical inspection. Following this rigorous assessment, the card is sent via expedited shipping to the buyer or seller. Details on the trading card authentication process include:

Thorough Inspection : Referencing an extensive database, authenticators inspect the overall condition and general quality. Each card is checked against the listing description to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

: Referencing an extensive database, authenticators inspect the overall condition and general quality. Each card is checked against the listing description to ensure accuracy and authenticity. Proof of Authentication : The e-tag features a unique QR code that's attached to the card's protective packaging. The packaging is then placed in the card holder to finalize the process, reaffirming confidence in collectability and resale value. Collectors can scan the QR code on any mobile device to learn more about the card and its authentication journey.

: The e-tag features a unique QR code that's attached to the card's protective packaging. The packaging is then placed in the card holder to finalize the process, reaffirming confidence in collectability and resale value. Collectors can scan the QR code on any mobile device to learn more about the card and its authentication journey. Verified Returns: For sellers who choose to offer returns, eBay's Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards ensures the exact item initially sold is returned to the seller, via a verified returns process. Returns are shipped back to the authentication centre, where authentication experts verify each item and its condition before returning it to the seller.

eBay Trading Cards by the Numbers in Canada :

The most popular current NHL players in Canada , according to eBay Canada , are Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews . They also were the most expensive trading cards sold by a Canadian in the last five years:

, according to eBay , are and . They also were the most expensive trading cards sold by a Canadian in the last five years: The most expensive single hockey card sold on eBay by a Canadian is the 2015 SP Authentic Connor McDavid ROOKIE RC AUTO /999 #226 BGS 10 PRISTINE for $115,500 CAD.

CAD.

The most expensive Toronto Maple Leafs single hockey card sold on eBay by a Canadian is the 20-21 Skybox Metal Universe PMG GOLD 1/1 Auston Matthews for $21,100 CAD.

for CAD. Even if they're not lacing up their skates anymore, some players will always be fan favourites. In fact, Wayne Gretzky and Tim Horton are still the top searched trading cards by Canadians.

and are still the top searched trading cards by Canadians. The most expensive basketball card sold by a Canadian on eBay in 2022 was the 2019-20 PANINI DONRUSS OPTIC NEBULA JORDAN POOLE 1/1 1of1 PSA 10 GEM MINT ROOKIE for $40,900 CAD.

1/1 1of1 PSA 10 GEM MINT ROOKIE for CAD. The most expensive baseball card sold by a Canadian on eBay in 2022 was the 1911 T205 Gold Border Ty Cobb PSA 5.5 POP 4 Scarce Factory 42 for $29,600 CAD.

CAD. The most expensive Magic: The Gathering card sold on eBay by a Canadian in 2022 was the Black Lotus Unlimited Edition Magic: The Gathering BGS 9 for $40,800 CAD.

Learn more about eBay Canada's authentication offering for trading cards at ebay.ca/AuthenticCards and shop trading cards at ebay.ca/tradingcards.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY ) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

