eBay Canada to Release Thousands of Sizzling Deals Starting July 8

Crashing the summer savings party early, eBay will offer deep discounts on hot items with free shipping on Canadian deals, Best Price Guarantee, and no membership fees required, ever

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - eBay, one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces, is crashing the summer sales party a week early this year with their Sizzling Sale. From July 8 - 22, head to eBay.ca/deals for the best Canadian deals online for the items you really want this season.

Shop thousands of the most sought-after items across categories like electronics, home & garden, fashion, and health & beauty at up to 70% off their regular retail price. From outdoor tech must-haves to trendy designer sunglasses, eBay will have deep discounts on big brands like Apple, Dyson, Marc Jacobs and hundreds more.

eBay Canada's Deals program already provides deep discounts on big brands every day, with free shipping on all Canadian Deals items and no membership required, ever. Plus, with Money Back Guarantee and Best Price Guarantee programs, which never have any blackout periods, consumers can be confident that they are scoring the best online Canadian deals from eBay during the summer sale season and beyond.

"eBay's unparalleled range of inventory at great value gives Canadians a one-stop shop for everything they need and want," said Andrea Stairs, General Manager, eBay Canada & Latin America. "Our Deals and Best Price Guarantee programs, coupled with our two weeks of sizzling deals starting on July 8, means shoppers looking for the best Canadian deals online this summer should make sure they're checking eBay."

Stay tuned to eBay Canada for more about all the deals and brands you can score starting July 8. And, for those who can't wait to shop, visit eBay.ca/deals today for a wide selection of deals and discounts every day – always with free shipping on Canadian items and no membership required.

eBay by the Numbers

eBay has 180 million active buyers worldwide

There are 1.2 billion live listings on eBay

79% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

89% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

459 million downloads of the eBay Inc. apps across the globe

