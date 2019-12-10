eBay Canada Responds to Canada's De Minimis Threshold in CUSMA Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - "The new CUSMA agreement is a win for Canadian small businesses who export online. However, while it will help thousands of eBay small businesses by streamlining cross-border transactions, there remains work to be done on the implementation of the Canadian de minimis thresholds included in CUSMA. The Canadian government will need to ensure that its new two-tier threshold applies fairly to all Canadians so that consumers can enjoy enhanced predictability and small businesses can become more competitive without increased red tape." – Andrea Stairs, General Manager, eBay Canada & Latin America

