eBay Canada launches #eBayEdits to celebrate 25-year milestone

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, eBay Canada is unveiling #eBayEdits to recognize the company's 25th anniversary and celebrate Canadians' unique contributions to the global online marketplace. The campaign features curated collections by Canadian tastemakers that cover the breadth of inventory, including new, refurbished and vintage, that only eBay brings. Collections are available at eBay.ca/ebayedits.

"eBay was born in Silicon Valley a quarter century ago, but most people may not know that the first item ever sold on eBay was to a Canadian on Vancouver Island," explains Rob Bigler, General Manager, eBay Canada. "In addition to Canadian consumers, Canadian small businesses have been actively selling on the platform since day one, enabling us to launch our Canadian website, eBay.ca, five years later in 2000. #eBayEdits is our way to highlight what continues to make eBay relevant after all this time - connecting buyers and sellers."

Today, sellers on eBay.ca have access to more than 170 million buyers from around the world, allowing Canadian sellers to stay local and sell global. Canadian consumers trust eBay to shop the world for in-demand and one-of-a-kind items all in one place, with special protections to ensure their experience meets expectations.

Six of Canada's top tastemakers, known for their signature style and trend authority, have created #eBayEdits to showcase what they love in fashion, home décor, culinary, technology, parts and accessories, collectibles and sneakers. Canadians with similar passions can shop the collections, including inventory from local businesses, and follow the tastemakers as they share their expertise, shopping tips and top trends starting today and throughout the year.

Meet the #eBayEdits tastemakers:

Tyrone Edwards @mr1loveto: Reporter, CTV's ETALK - Sports Memorabilia & Collectibles

Briony Douglas @briony: Photographer & Visual Artist – Sneakers & Collectibles

Amber Mac @ambermac: Entrepreneur & Tech Leader – Technology (new and refurbished)

Devin Connell @thisiscrumb: Chef & Author - Home & Garden (new and refurbished)

Nhu Nguyen @dear_nhu: Certified Classic & Silver Porsche Technician - Automotive Parts & Accessories

Cary Tauben @carytauben: Fashion Stylist & Creative - Fashion & Accessories (including vintage)

"2020 was always meant to be a special year for eBay as we celebrate this special anniversary," says Bigler. "The pandemic has been challenging, but has also driven home our purpose of supporting small businesses as we help them through this trying time. I would like to acknowledge and thank the people – our team, our buyers and sellers, our partners in the business community and our friends in government – all of whom have shaped our journey. #eBayEdits is the first in a series of special programs we'll be sharing in honour of our 25th."

