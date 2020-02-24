eBay Canada and Shippo Partner to Power Shipping for Sellers

The new offerings will enhance the shipping services provided to Canadian Sellers

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, eBay Canada and Shippo announced a renewed partnership to offer improved shipping services for Canadian sellers on eBay. Shippo, a leading multi-carrier shipping technology company, is the exclusive shipping label printing partner for eBay Canada. Sellers receive easy access to Shippo services and a streamlined process for purchasing shipping labels for all their orders on the eBay platform.

Collaboration between eBay Canada and Shippo began in 2017 when the parties joined forces to offer eBay sellers the ability to easily purchase shipping labels. Today's launch expands on the partnership by opening up additional shipping carriers and new payment options including major credit and debit cards, in addition to PayPal, the previous default method.

"eBay is committed to helping our Canadian sellers succeed. Partnering with companies like Shippo to bring efficient operational and shipping features to our platform is just one of the ways in which we're continually enhancing our seller experience," said Robert Bigler, General Manager, eBay Canada. "We want our sellers to focus on growing their businesses and getting their items to buyers quickly and easily, which is why we are excited about Shippo's new offerings and enhancements that further simplify the shipping and fulfillment processes."

Founded in 2013, Shippo aims to shorten the distance between businesses and their customers. By offering a diverse carrier network that surfaces the best rates and automates shipping processes, businesses can simplify shipping and fulfillment operations so that they can better focus on selling and customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to make shipping easier for Canadian sellers on eBay and help them deliver the experiences that today's buyers expect. This partnership validates eBay Canada's commitment to accelerating the growth and success of their sellers and we are thrilled to help," says Laura Behrens Wu, CEO & Co-Founder, Shippo. Sellers interested in learning more about Shippo and how to streamline their shipping operations should visit eBay Canada's Shippo Shipping Labels page and goshippo.com.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. eBay is visited by more than 8 million unique Canadians per month (comScore Media Metrix: December, 2019). For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo provides a leading web app for shipping designed for growing small and mid-sized online retailers; and connects seamlessly to e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and warehouses. The company helps more than 35,000 businesses get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns and more. Shippo's multi-carrier platform provides access to 58+ carriers and helps businesses navigate the complexities of shipping so that they can achieve their highest potential. To date, the company has helped businesses ship more than 100 million packages. To learn more, visit goshippo.com.

