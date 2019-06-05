Ebates.ca Welcomes Walmart as Premier Affiliate Partner

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Just as Canadians are gearing up for Summer, Ebates.ca announces that they are joining forces with Walmart.ca to offer over 5 million Ebates.ca members Cash Back on their online purchases. Today marks Walmart.ca's return to the affiliate space with a premiere partnership with Ebates.ca.

"We're thrilled that Walmart has trusted Ebates.ca as their premier affiliate partner," said Belinda Baugniet, VP of marketing and resident shopping expert at Ebates.ca. "With the ability to now also earn Cash Back on Walmart's great selection of products at great prices, Canadians can truly live up to Walmart's promise to save money and live better."

Walmart celebrates 25 years in Canada this year, a major milestone for the retail giant, and their website is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. Ebates.ca members will have access to Walmart.ca's latest online Rollbacks, coupons, promo codes free shipping on orders over $50, in addition to earning Cash Back.

About Ebates Inc. The Ebates brand supports a strong community of savvy shoppers around the world and has paid out nearly $1 billion to its global members. Ebates.ca membership is free and allows consumers to shop online at over 750 of their favourite top-name retailers while earning Cash Back on every purchase they make, paid out quarterly in the form of a #BigFatCheque or via PayPal. Founded in 1998, Ebates began international expansion with the launch of Ebates Canada in 2012 headquartered in Toronto, and was acquired by Rakuten, Inc. in 2014. Ebates.ca is proudly and specifically built by Canadians, for over 5 million Canadians and counting.

