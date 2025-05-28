BRAMPTON, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - EB Games is delighted to announce the return of its popular midnight release event, set for June 5. Gaming enthusiasts are invited to join us for this thrilling night as we launch the Nintendo Switch 2 and dozens of new games and accessories. Walk-in quantities will be available – while supplies last.

In celebration, our stores will be stocked with a diverse selection of accessories, toys, and other gaming essentials to enhance your experience.

Adding to the excitement, EB Games will host a Mario Kart World activation on Crescent Street during the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival race weekend festivities, providing fans with a chance to dive into the exhilarating racing experience of Mario Kart World amidst the buzz of race weekend.

Stephane Tetrault, owner of EB Games, expressed his excitement: "I'm unbelievably proud of what the team has accomplished over the past few weeks. Bringing back midnight launches and organizing the race weekend event showcases our commitment to our community and our passion for gaming."

Jim Tyo, President of EB Games, added, "The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th will be an epic day for the gaming community, and we are thrilled to announce that we will be opening 132 locations at 12am EDT, ensuring our customers are among the first to play."

EB Games is proudly Canadian and built by fans, for fans. Join us for these exciting events and experience the magic of gaming with EB Games.

ABOUT EB GAMES CANADA

With over 185 stores across Canada, EB Games leads the market in Video Game and pop culture related Toys & Collectibles. Proudly a community specialist, the EB Games team is driven by passion and an unwavering commitment to deliver a unique product and service experience for our customers.

