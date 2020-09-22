Easy Group survey found that Chinese international students are deeply concerned about the new realities of university life in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Amidst the ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic there is growing uncertainty and frustration among Chinese students who have accepted offers to study at Canadian universities in 2020. Easy Group surveyed nearly 400 of these students and found that, while the majority are still planning to enroll, they are deeply concerned about the new realities of university life.

Well over half of the survey respondents won't travel to Canada this year, despite taking up their place, and in this new reality nearly 70% dislike the prospect of online learning. In fact, only 10% feel positively about classes being moved online and overwhelming numbers are worried about the impact COVID-19 will have on their experience of campus life.

As a result, over 90% of survey respondents believe universities should lower their tuition fees. At the moment, international students, of which Chinese students make up a large part, account for half of all tuition revenue for schools in Canada.

Jacky Zhang, CEO and Co-founder of Easy Group, said, "Pride in a Canadian education is an important reason why Chinese students come to study and learn here, but the opportunity to immerse themselves in a new language and a new culture is a big part of the appeal. COVID-19 has completely transformed the experience for all students, but universities should factor in the unique impact it has had on their international students, whether they choose to travel to Canada or stay home this semester."

Worryingly, nearly 80% of the students Easy Group surveyed had either received no communication from their school or have been contacted but didn't think that the information they received was helpful.

Mr. Zhang continued, "Universities are dealing with a perfect storm of stresses themselves, but it is important that they take the time to listen and build trusted relationships with their international students, many of whom are feeling confused and overwhelmed. Beyond simply their financial contribution, these students make invaluable cultural and academic contributions to campuses across the country."

Easy Group has included recommendations for Canadian universities working to understand and help their international students in the full survey report. Please visit www.easygroup.ca for the full report.

About Easy Group

Easy Group was founded in Toronto in 2014 as a best in-class tutoring service for international students. In a few short years the company has provided online services to over 170,000 university applicants, students, and graduates, and served over 100,000 clients offline at our physical campuses. Our footprint has expanded from Canada, where we operate at 11 of the country's most prestigious schools, to the U.S., China, and the United Kingdom.

With a deep understanding of learning practices and a commitment to embracing technology, the company now provides a holistic educational and personal development platform which guides our clients through every stage of their time studying abroad. Easy Group helps with everything from applying to university, graduate school and a job to integrating with a new community and overcoming cultural barriers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.easygroup.ca/

