VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the passing of our esteemed Board Chair, George Graham Dorin.

George joined the Board on July 5, 2016, and served with unwavering dedication as Board Chair and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. His over 40 years of extensive financial experience, including roles with Ernst & Whinney (now KPMG), Price Waterhouse, and the Royal Bank of Canada, brought invaluable insight and leadership to Eastplats.

"George's wisdom, integrity, and leadership have been instrumental to Eastplats' growth and success. His presence will be deeply missed," said Wanjin Yang, CEO of Eastplats.

Charlie Liu, Director of Eastplats, stated "I have had the honour and privilege of working closely with George over the past several years. I deeply respect his contributions to Eastplats and wish to extend my deepest condolences to his family."

Bielin Shi, Independent Director of Eastplats, added "I have worked with George on the Board since 2016. George's commitment and contributions have left an indelible mark on the company. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Everyone at the Company extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Dorin's family.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include mining and processing ore from the Zandfontein underground section to produce PGM and chrome concentrates, respectively.

