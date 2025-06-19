EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has accepted the resignation submitted by Dr. Bielin Shi, effective June 18, 2025, in accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy (the "Policy").

Changyu (Charlie) Liu, Chairman of the Company, stated "On behalf of Eastplats, I would like to thank Dr. Shi for his service as a director. He joined the Board in 2016 and provided many contributions as Chair of the Safety, Health, Environment, and Risk Committee. We wish him the very best."

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include mining and processing ore from the Zandfontein underground section to both produce PGM and chrome concentrates, respectively.

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary