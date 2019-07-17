Eastern Ontario Residents One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - A group of 50 from Eastern Ontario is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $1,000,000 from the LOTTO MAX (MAXMILLIONS) draw on December 14, 2018.

As Ronald Jubenville's wife and stepson, Faye Armstrong's daughter, and Jean Koren are employees at authorized OLG retailers, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Jean did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment.

As of today's date, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on August 15, 2019.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The members of the group are:

Richard Watt of Belleville

Alexander Shatford of Belleville

Amanda Boldrick of Plainfield

Ash Campbell of Belleville

Bernardus Tenbult of Belleville

Blaine Goodwin of Belleville

Bruce Collins of Belleville

Bryan Cribbett of Plainfield

Catherine La Fontaine of Foxboro

Charlene Cassibo of Trenton

Colleen Allchurch of Belleville

Constance Emerson of Belleville

Daniel Reid of Belleville

David Fisher of Belleville

Derek Romano of Belleville

Donald Barber of Trenton

Eleonora Leonarduzzi of Belleville

Eric Martin of Frankford

Faye Armstrong of Madoc

Florence Fleming of Belleville

Garnet Thompson of Belleville

Howard Cooney of Belleville

Jean Koren of Belleville

John Vigerut of Belleville

Joseph Dunkley of Trenton

Katherine Prevost of Napanee

Klaasje Bergveld of Belleville

Larry Prevost of Shannonville

Linda Harris of Belleville

Marilyn McNamara of Trenton

Mary Ellis of Belleville

Matthew MacKay of Belleville

Nicholas Hubel of Belleville

Oswald Bell of Stirling

Peter Clark of Belleville

Pierre Hubert of Belleville

Robert Bentley of Belleville

Robert Johnston of Belleville

Roger Lavallee of Belleville

Ronald Gregoire of Belleville

Ronald Hebden of Belleville

Ronald Jubenville of Belleville

Rose Ouellette of Foxboro

Roy Empey of Frankford

Sandra Hope of Belleville

Stanley Stein of Madoc

Veronique Kwakkernaat of Brighton

Vivian Reid of Belleville

Wendy Pleizier of Belleville

William Fitzgibbon of Belleville

The ticket was purchased at Cleanest Gas N Wash on Dundas Street in Belleville.

For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

