Eastern Ontario Residents One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

Jul 17, 2019, 14:52 ET
Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process
TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - A group of 50 from Eastern Ontario is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $1,000,000 from the LOTTO MAX (MAXMILLIONS) draw on December 14, 2018.
As Ronald Jubenville's wife and stepson, Faye Armstrong's daughter, and Jean Koren are employees at authorized OLG retailers, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Jean did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment.
As of today's date, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.
To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on August 15, 2019.
If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.
The members of the group are:
Richard Watt of Belleville
Alexander Shatford of Belleville
Amanda Boldrick of Plainfield
Ash Campbell of Belleville
Bernardus Tenbult of Belleville
Blaine Goodwin of Belleville
Bruce Collins of Belleville
Bryan Cribbett of Plainfield
Catherine La Fontaine of Foxboro
Charlene Cassibo of Trenton
Colleen Allchurch of Belleville
Constance Emerson of Belleville
Daniel Reid of Belleville
David Fisher of Belleville
Derek Romano of Belleville
Donald Barber of Trenton
Eleonora Leonarduzzi of Belleville
Eric Martin of Frankford
Faye Armstrong of Madoc
Florence Fleming of Belleville
Garnet Thompson of Belleville
Howard Cooney of Belleville
Jean Koren of Belleville
John Vigerut of Belleville
Joseph Dunkley of Trenton
Katherine Prevost of Napanee
Klaasje Bergveld of Belleville
Larry Prevost of Shannonville
Linda Harris of Belleville
Marilyn McNamara of Trenton
Mary Ellis of Belleville
Matthew MacKay of Belleville
Nicholas Hubel of Belleville
Oswald Bell of Stirling
Peter Clark of Belleville
Pierre Hubert of Belleville
Robert Bentley of Belleville
Robert Johnston of Belleville
Roger Lavallee of Belleville
Ronald Gregoire of Belleville
Ronald Hebden of Belleville
Ronald Jubenville of Belleville
Rose Ouellette of Foxboro
Roy Empey of Frankford
Sandra Hope of Belleville
Stanley Stein of Madoc
Veronique Kwakkernaat of Brighton
Vivian Reid of Belleville
Wendy Pleizier of Belleville
William Fitzgibbon of Belleville
The ticket was purchased at Cleanest Gas N Wash on Dundas Street in Belleville.
OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; PlayOLG Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $50 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment, prevention and research of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year, proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.
