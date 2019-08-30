Eastern Newfoundland residents to benefit from improved drinking water, wastewater, and road infrastructure

CLARENVILLE, NL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in clean drinking water systems, wastewater management, and local road infrastructure play a key role in supporting safe, efficient, and sustainable communities.

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today announced funding for 19 water, wastewater, and road infrastructure projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Projects involve improvements to water delivery, storage and treatment facilities, and wastewater and sewage management infrastructure, including revitalized pipes, pumping stations, and lift stations. Residents and commuters will also benefit from smoother, safer roads, and structural upgrades to the Newtown Bridge.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20.9 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), New Building Canada Fund - National and Regional Projects (NRP), New Building Canada Fund - Small Communities Fund, and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $24 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $1.4 million to these projects.

Quotes

"Upgrading water, wastewater, and road infrastructure that benefits the people who live, work in and visit Newfoundland is an excellent example of how we are working to build more sustainable infrastructure that will serve communities now and in the future."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation infrastructure, and rural and northern communities infrastructure.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation infrastructure, and rural and northern communities infrastructure. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Related product

Backgrounder

Eastern Newfoundland residents to benefit from improved drinking water, wastewater, and road infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 19 water, wastewater and road infrastructure improvement projects.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20.9 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), New Building Canada Fund - National and Regional Projects – New Building Canada Fund (NRP), New Building Canada Fund - the Small Communities Fund, – New Building Canada Fund (SCF), and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $24 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $1.4 million to these projects.



Project Information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding / Stream Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Bay de Verde Outfall System Repair and Replacement Residents will benefit from a repaired sewer system. $78,584 (SCF) $133,615 $23,578 Bonavista Birchy Place - Rocky Drung Road Water and Sewer Extension Residents will benefit from new sewer and water mains on Rocky Drung Road and Birchy Place. $377,810 (SCF) $529,025 $226,709 Cavendish Cavendish Track Well North - Main Water Line Replacement (Max Bishop Well) Residents will benefit from water system upgrades, including new pipes and flushing hydrants. $45,337 (SCF) $77,085 $13,603 Clarenville Water/Sewer Upgrades for Cormack Drive Phase III Residents will benefit from improved water, sanitary, and storm sewer mains on Cormack Drive between Prince Street and Gilbert Street. $358,381 (CWWF) $215,029 $143,352 Clarenville, Gumbo, Govertown, Port Blandford Road Rehabilitation - Trans Canada Highway Residents, businesses and tourists across Newfoundland and Labrador will benefit from improvements to the road surface of the Trans- Canada Highway. $9,603,000 (NRP) $9,603,000 $0 Clarenville, Placentia, Renews-Cappahayden, South Brook Bridge Replacements on Routes 1, 10 and 100 Residents and businesses will benefit from the replacement of bridges on the Trans-Canada Highway. $8,800,000 (NRP) $10,941,700 $0 Gambo Lift Station Upgrades The town will benefit from three upgraded sewage lift stations which will provide a reliable sanitary sewer system. $166,613 (GIS) $208,267 $84,447 Booster Pump Upgrade on Pine Tree Road The booster pump will benefit from electrical and building upgrades. $60,450 (SCF) $102,781 $18,137 Grand Bank Municipal Dam Analysis and Upgrading Residents will benefit from an upgraded dam, which will provide increased access to potable water. $240,598 (GIS) $300,747 $121,945 Hare Bay New Water Intake Residents will benefit from an upgraded water intake and pump. $60,450 (SCF) $102,781 $18,137 Heart's Content Upgrade and Replace Town's Water Supply Intake Pipe and Structure Residents will benefit from reliable water distribution from a replaced intake pipe. $120,899 (SCF) $205,562 $36,273 Heart's Delight - Islington 2018/19 Water System Upgrades Residents will benefit from the new 125,000 US gallon water storage tank and water treatment plant upgrades. $302,248 (SCF) $513,904 $90,683 Hickman's Harbour-Robinson Bight Water System Improvements Residents and businesses will benefit from water system improvements and added equipment storage space. $55,916 (SCF) $95,072 $16,776 Lumsden Atlantic Drive Sanitary Sewer Replacement Residents will benefit from a new sewer system and better wastewater management. $105,787 (SCF) $179,866 $31,739 New-Wes-Valley Watermain Ext Phase II Residents of Templeman and Newtown will benefit from improved access to water sources. $211,574 (SCF) $359,732 $63,478 Newtown Bridge Commuters will benefit from structural upgrades to the bridge. $48,742 (SCF) $48,742 $97,485 St. Lawrence 2018 Street Upgrading and Paving Residents will benefit from smoother and safer resurfaced asphalt roads. $181,367 (SCF) $181,367 $362,734 Terrenceville Water and Sewer Systems – Main Road Part Lift Station C Residents will benefit from an upgraded lift station, which will treat and manage more wastewater. $64,468 (GIS) $80,586 $32,675 Trinity Bay North Lift Station Upgrade 2018 Residents will benefit from an upgraded lift station at River of Sticks Road. $105,787 (SCF) $179,866 $31,739

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

