Eastern Newfoundland residents to benefit from improved drinking water, wastewater, and road infrastructure

Aug 30, 2019, 18:50 ET

CLARENVILLE, NL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in clean drinking water systems, wastewater management, and local road infrastructure play a key role in supporting safe, efficient, and sustainable communities.

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity,  on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today announced funding for 19 water, wastewater, and road infrastructure projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Projects involve improvements to water delivery, storage and treatment facilities, and wastewater and sewage management infrastructure, including revitalized pipes, pumping stations, and lift stations. Residents and commuters will also benefit from smoother, safer roads, and structural upgrades to the Newtown Bridge.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20.9 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), New Building Canada Fund - National and Regional Projects (NRP), New Building Canada Fund - Small Communities Fund, and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $24 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $1.4 million to these projects.

"Upgrading water, wastewater, and road infrastructure that benefits the people who live, work in and visit Newfoundland is an excellent example of how we are working to build more sustainable infrastructure that will serve communities now and in the future."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation infrastructure, and rural and northern communities infrastructure.
    • $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
    • More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20.9 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), New Building Canada Fund - National and Regional Projects – New Building Canada Fund (NRP), New Building Canada Fund - the Small Communities Fund, – New Building Canada Fund (SCF), and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $24 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $1.4 million to these projects.

Project Information:

Location

Project Name

Project Details

Federal Funding / Stream

Provincial Funding

Municipal / Other Funding

Bay de Verde

Outfall System Repair and Replacement

Residents will benefit from a repaired sewer system.

$78,584

(SCF)

$133,615

$23,578

Bonavista

Birchy Place - Rocky Drung Road Water and Sewer Extension

Residents will benefit from new sewer and water mains on Rocky Drung Road and Birchy Place.

$377,810

(SCF)

$529,025

 

$226,709

 

Cavendish

Cavendish Track Well North - Main Water Line Replacement (Max Bishop Well)

Residents will benefit from water system upgrades, including new pipes and flushing hydrants.

$45,337

(SCF)

$77,085

 

$13,603

 

Clarenville

Water/Sewer Upgrades for Cormack Drive Phase III

 

Residents will benefit from improved water, sanitary, and storm sewer mains on Cormack Drive between Prince Street and Gilbert Street.

$358,381

(CWWF)

$215,029

 

$143,352

 

Clarenville, Gumbo, Govertown, Port Blandford

Road Rehabilitation - Trans Canada Highway

 

Residents, businesses and tourists across Newfoundland and Labrador will benefit from improvements to the road surface of the Trans- Canada Highway.

$9,603,000

(NRP)

$9,603,000

 

$0

Clarenville, Placentia, Renews-Cappahayden, South Brook

Bridge Replacements on Routes 1, 10 and 100

 

Residents and businesses will benefit from the replacement of bridges on the Trans-Canada Highway.

$8,800,000

(NRP)

$10,941,700

 

$0

Gambo

 

Lift Station Upgrades

The town will benefit from three upgraded sewage lift stations which will provide a reliable sanitary sewer system.

$166,613

(GIS)

$208,267

 

$84,447

 

Booster Pump Upgrade on Pine Tree Road

 

The booster pump will benefit from electrical and building upgrades.

$60,450

(SCF)

$102,781

 

$18,137

 

Grand Bank

Municipal Dam Analysis and Upgrading

Residents will benefit from an upgraded dam, which will provide increased access to potable water.

$240,598

(GIS)

$300,747

 

$121,945

 

Hare Bay

New Water Intake

 

Residents will benefit from an upgraded water intake and pump.

$60,450

(SCF)

$102,781

 

$18,137

 

Heart's Content

Upgrade and Replace Town's Water Supply Intake Pipe and Structure

Residents will benefit from reliable water distribution from a replaced intake pipe.

$120,899

(SCF)

$205,562

 

$36,273

 

Heart's Delight - Islington

2018/19 Water System Upgrades

 

Residents will benefit from the new 125,000 US gallon water storage tank and water treatment plant upgrades.

$302,248

(SCF)

$513,904

 

$90,683

 

Hickman's Harbour-Robinson Bight

Water System Improvements

 

Residents and businesses will benefit from water system improvements and added equipment storage space.

$55,916

(SCF)

$95,072

 

$16,776

 

Lumsden

Atlantic Drive Sanitary Sewer Replacement

 

Residents will benefit from a new sewer system and better wastewater management.

$105,787

(SCF)

$179,866

 

$31,739

 

New-Wes-Valley

Watermain Ext Phase II

 

Residents of Templeman and Newtown will benefit from improved access to water sources.

$211,574

(SCF)

$359,732

 

$63,478

 

Newtown Bridge

 

Commuters will benefit from structural upgrades to the bridge.

$48,742

(SCF)

$48,742

 

$97,485

 

St. Lawrence

2018 Street Upgrading and Paving

 

Residents will benefit from smoother and safer resurfaced asphalt roads. 

$181,367

(SCF)

$181,367

 

$362,734

 

Terrenceville

Water and Sewer Systems – Main Road Part Lift Station C

Residents will benefit from an upgraded lift station, which will treat and manage more wastewater.

$64,468

(GIS)

$80,586

 

$32,675

Trinity Bay North

Lift Station Upgrade 2018

 

Residents will benefit from an upgraded lift station at River of Sticks Road.

$105,787

(SCF)

$179,866

 

$31,739

 

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

