MONCTON, NB, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal Fisheries Minister along with the Eastern Ministers responsible for Fisheries and Aquaculture from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador convened on Thursday July 24, 2025, in Moncton, New Brunswick (NB) to discuss and collaborate on pressing issues facing the eastern Canadian fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

Left to right: Ministers attending in person, Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture (Prince Edward Island), Lisa Dempster, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture (Newfoundland and Labrador), Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries (Canada), Kent Smith, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Nova Scotia), Pat Finnigan, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries (New Brunswick) (CNW Group/Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers’ Meetings)

Key topics discussed during the meeting included renewal of funding programs, support for the eastern Canadian aquaculture sector, enforcement and unauthorized fishing activities, marine conservation, delivery of the Canadian Shellfish Sanitation Program, MSX and Dermo impacts, improved science in decision making, and small craft harbours.

The Ministers emphasized the need for improved federal-provincial communication and collaboration to effectively address the challenges and opportunities in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. They were encouraged by the discussions and agreed that a collaborative approach going forward is necessary to address the complex and interrelated challenges facing the eastern Canadian fisheries and aquaculture sectors. Minister Thompson recognized provincial jurisdictional authority over aquaculture in Eastern Canada and commitment for a sustainably managed aquaculture industry, and also agreed to work with the provinces on identifying priorities for small craft harbours.

The Ministers discussed renewal of the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF) and the Quebec Fisheries Fund (QFF), including support to industry market diversification efforts in light of shifting economic realities. They reflected on the success of the fisheries funds and committed to continued cooperation in supporting the seafood sector, providing much-needed advances in infrastructure, research, and innovation.

The Ministers agreed to formalize the forum in order to more effectively support the important seafood sector. Further discussions on this topic will be crucial in addressing issues facing industry across eastern Canada.

Quotes

"The meeting of the Eastern Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers was productive, and I'm optimistic about our commitment to ongoing collaboration to support sector sustainability, growth and diversification by addressing key priorities like renewing the AFF and QFF programs, supporting provincial aquaculture mandates, addressing industry challenges like MSX and Dermo and by increasing enforcement efforts to stop illegal fishing activities."

The Honourable Kent Smith, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister for Nova Scotia, provincial co-chair of EFAM

"Our fisheries are the backbone of our rural and coastal communities, supporting families and driving prosperity. I greatly value the perspectives of my Eastern counterparts and this forum, where we found opportunities to collaborate more closely on our common goals. Together, with my colleagues we will support strong fisheries and aquaculture in eastern Canada."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, federal co-chair of EFAM

SOURCE Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers’ Meetings

