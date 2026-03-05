Easter Bunnies, Egg Hunts and Endless Family Egg-citement at Easter Fun Fest 2026

MARKHAM, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - One of the GTA's largest Easter weekend festivals, Easter Fun Fest 2026 hops back to the Markham Fairgrounds from April 3–6, open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Easter Fun Fest is a beloved springtime tradition, that is more than just about fun, although it has that in spades. It is a place for making unforgettable family memories. Where else can one find a 15-foot-tall plush Easter Bunny for those rare photo ops?

"Families are looking for experiences, not just another egg hunt," says Evan Aranoff, producer of Easter Fun Fest. "We've built a festival that brings rides, inflatables, photo ops, live entertainment and of course an egg hunt together in one place. With both indoor and outdoor attractions, it's a high-energy, weatherproof way to celebrate the long weekend!"

With both indoor halls and outdoor attractions, the festival runs rain or shine, offering plenty of space for families to explore. New to this beloved event are the expanded rides area including a vintage merry-go-round and a family pack deal for two children and two adults.

In addition to rides and inflatables, guests can enjoy food trucks, sweet treats, local vendors, face painting, carnival games and a petting zoo. For the little ones, the entertainment never ends as they bounce through the inflatable midway, ride the trackless train, zoom around the kiddy rides, enjoy the interactive stage shows and soak in the festive, and hopefully springtime, atmosphere.

Unlimited rides and inflatables are included with admission.

TICKET INFO:

Online: $29.99 per child (ages 2–12), $15 per adult (13+)

Family Pack (Online only): $84.99 (2 adults, 2 children)

At the door: $34.99 per child, $19.99 per adult

Kids under 2: Free

All tickets include unlimited access to the 30+ inflatables and midway rides.

Parking is available for $10 per car.

Activities like face painting, petting zoo and carnival games are pay-as-you-go.

Easter Fun Fest is produced by Superior Events Group, the team behind Toronto's PumpkinFest and KidsFest.

Location: Markham Fairgrounds

10801 McCowan Road, Markham

Dates: April 3–6, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

More info: https://www.easterfunfest.com or Easter Fun Fest on Instagram @EasterFunFest for live event updates and promotions

SOURCE Superior Events Group

Media Contact: Dani Stern, DS Publicity Group, 416-457-3475, [email protected]