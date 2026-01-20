KidsFest Toronto Levels Up for 2026

- Canada's Largest Indoor Inflatable Festival Expands to 125,000 sq. ft. -

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Bigger, better and bouncier than ever. This Family Day weekend, KidsFest Toronto returns with more room to play than ever before, taking over Hall 2 at The International Centre, a massive 125,000-square-foot indoor space filled with wall-to-wall fun.

Now in its 14th year, KidsFest Toronto has grown into Canada's largest indoor inflatable amusement park, packed with 30+ giant bouncers, obstacle courses and slides for kids of all ages. Plus, ice-free skating, photo ops, lego displays, games, live shows and more.

Whether it is sliding, climbing, skating or dancing, KidsFest is built for nonstop action. The indoor iceless skating rink is a crowd favourite as are the stage shows. This year's stage lineup features family magic shows and DJ-led dance parties to keep the vibe fun and high-energy all day long.

Kids also enjoy hands-on crafts, games, a petting zoo, face painting and more. Every detail is designed to get kids moving, playing and making memories.

TICKET INFO:

Online: $30 per child (ages 2–12), $15 per adult (13+)

At the door: $35 per child, $17.50 per adult

Kids under 2: Free

All tickets include unlimited access to the 30+ inflatables.

Parking is free.

Activities like face painting, petting zoo and carnival games are pay-as-you-go.

Produced by Superior Events Group, the team behind Toronto's PumpkinFest and Easter Fun Fest, KidsFest is a Family Day tradition built for families who want more than just a bouncy castle. It is an all-in-one entertainment experience under one roof.

Location: International Centre – Hall 2

6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

Dates: February 14–16, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

SOURCE Superior Events Group

Media Contact: Dani Stern, DS Publicity Group, (416) 457-3475, [email protected]