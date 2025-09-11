PumpkinFest Toronto Returns to Downsview Park for Tenth Year

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - PumpkinFest Toronto is back with one of the GTA's most popular long weekend family events. This Thanksgiving long weekend, it returns to Downsview Park from October 10 to 13, 2025 with tons of family fun and entertainment from rides and activities to live shows that move, amuse and educate.

PumpkinFest Toronto is a fantastic four-day, outdoor event with the ever-popular giant pumpkin patch, fabulous photo ops, midway rides, inflatable slides, fun games, an inflatable corn maze, awesome food, a range of children's and family entertainment, on stage and off, as well as an antique miniature train ride.

Three tiers of admission are available for all this family entertainment, with unlimited all-day bounce and ride fun for children. They include the Super pass, General Kids admission with ride pass and Adult/Teen admission. The new super pass includes the Extreme Excitement Zone for ages 6 years and up with the Spider Jump, Stunt Jump, Meltdown Extreme, Ninja Wall and Rockwall. Advanced tickets are $50 for the Super pass, $30 for regular kids' admission and $15 per person aged 13 and up. Children 23 months and under get free grounds admission. Advanced ticket prices are available until Thursday October 9th, 11:59 pm EST. Parking, food trucks, vendors and midway games are an extra charge.

The most popular feature of PumpkinFest Toronto remains Peter's Pumpkin Patch. This giant pumpkin patch is filled with orange and white pumpkins of all sizes and shapes as well as loads of memory-making photo ops. With hay bales and corn stalks for decor, families capture the cutest pics of the kids and fabulous family photos. Friday is a PA Day for many Ontario schools, so extra time for family fun.

PumpkinFest Toronto, celebrating its tenth year, runs outdoors at Downsview Park on October 10-13. It is organized by Superior Events Group, a North American leader in interactive amusement and organizers of several popular Toronto festivals. Location: Downsview Park - 35 Carl Hall Road. Hours: 10 am - 6 pm daily. Onsite parking is available for $15 per car. Advanced tickets from $30 per child and $15 per adult. Prices once doors open are $5 more each. Free admission for kids aged 0-23 months. For more information, visit www.pumpkinfesttoronto.com.

