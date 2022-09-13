East Side Games Group Launches Star Trek: Lower Decks - TBD in Partnership with Paramount Consumer Products

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), today announced the worldwide release of Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive , a mobile game available on iOS and Android.

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks, the mobile game includes characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of the show. The game is part of a multi-year partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology. It has been co-developed by East Side Games ("ESG") and Mighty Kingdom Limited ("MK") and published by ESG.

The free-to-play mobile game features the style and humour that has captivated the show's audience, transporting players into the Star Trek Universe.

"There's a long history of taking Star Trek shows and making Star Trek things, and this game is more than just a "thing" – it's a neat thing! I love that it's a game with narratives, so you can hop on your phone and get a little slice of Lower Decks on the go," says Mike McMahan, creator and showrunner of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Not only has the game been an exciting addition to the ESGG catalogue, but it's also been a hit with players as well. Earlier this year, the title was soft launched in limited markets including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The game is now available in all major markets across the globe. Players can download and play now.

"Being able to bring such a beloved franchise to the mobile game space is an honour for all of us at ESGG. We are fans first so as passionate members of the Star Trek following, this is particularly exciting for us," said Jason Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive is another top-tier IP franchise adding to what has already been a record-breaking year for ESGG."

Visual assets for the game, including key art and logos, can be found in the online press kit. The trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive is available here.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group. Through our proprietary Game Kit software platform, we enable creators to successfully deliver memorable mobile gaming experiences that engage players everyday. We publish a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money and other IP based and wholly owned properties.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell, Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman, Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore, Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart.

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more and in Canada, airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia. Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

