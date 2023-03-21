East Side Games Group celebrates recent award nominations and worldwide releases

Recent award nominations following the worldwide releases of Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Milk Farm Tycoon and Doctor Who: Lost in Time have set East Side Games Group up for success

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (ESGG) is thrilled to announce their studio, East Side Games (ESG) as well as one of their recent releases, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive , have both been shortlisted for Mobile Game Awards.

As revealed March 15, ESG has been shortlisted in the Best Developer category of Pocket Gamer's Mobile Game Awards. Furthermore, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, developed in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products and Mighty Kingdom, released worldwide in September of 2022, is shortlisted in the Best Storytelling category of the awards.

In addition to these exciting nominations, ESGG is also delighted by the successful launches of Milk Farm Tycoon (February 2023, co-developed with NoPowerup) and Doctor Who: Lost In Time (March 2023, developed in partnership with BBC Studios and Bigfoot).

As Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive and Doctor Who: Lost In Time are both connected with major IPs, ESGG is pleased to see the fan bases have embraced the opportunities to engage with their favourite franchises in the mobile game format. Milk Farm Tycoon continues to impress as an increasing number of mobile gamers discover this farming simulator.esgg

These new games follow the successful release of The Office: Somehow We Manage, developed in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms and inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office, which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Building on these successes, ESGG is confident relationships with Creative Artists Agency and other partners will lead to strong additions to the mobile game market as well as the company's portfolio.

"With the recent award nominations and success of our releases, in addition to a number of major IP and developer partnerships on the horizon, we expect great things for ESGG. As fans first, we're thrilled to be developing these upcoming titles in large part because we know they'll be fun to play," says Jason Bailey, CEO of ESGG. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on our goal of providing creators the tools to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that engage players every day."

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected], 3104 - 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4