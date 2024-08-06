East Side Games Group and Mighty Kingdom Unleash POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE - A New Mobile Game in Collaboration with Hasbro

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company") in collaboration with Mighty Kingdom and Hasbro , a leading toy and game company, proudly announces the global launch of the free-to-play mobile game "POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE."

Beginning Aug 6th, "POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE" can be downloaded worldwide through the App Store and Google Play Store at the following link: HERE

"In bringing 'POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE' to life, the collaborative efforts of East Side Games Group, Mighty Kingdom, and Hasbro shine brightly," said Wally Nguyen, Chief Revenue Officer at East Side Games. "We are thrilled to offer fans an immersive experience that combines nostalgia, storytelling, and fun gameplay."

Key Features of "POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE":

Story-Driven Gameplay: "POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE" features an original story where POWER RANGERS across every series gather to fight Rita Repulsa's evil forces. Immerse yourself in the action with limited-time narrative events featuring fan-favorite Rangers and monsters.

Daily Battles and PvP: Build teams of your favorite POWER RANGERS and face off against other teams in daily battles. Level up your Rangers and compete in daily PvP Battles to climb the leaderboard and prove your might while earning in-game prizes.

Special Playable Events: Take part in special events with unique characters and storylines. Help the POWER RANGERS fight some of the most dangerous foes in the series and unlock new characters and upgrades.

Accessible Idle Gameplay and RPG-Style Battles: Experience the best of both worlds in a game that combines idle gameplay with exciting battles, giving fans a fresh experience that feels true to the spirit of POWER RANGERS.

"By collaborating with East Side Games Group to create 'POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE' fans around the world can now experience the thrill of playing as their favorite ranger, and we can't wait for everyone to join the fun," said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. "POWER RANGERS showcases our commitment to building our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development. By tapping into the innovation and creativity of our license partners, we continue to provide fans and gamers everywhere unique and stimulating experiences surrounding our iconic brands."

"Working on 'POWER RANGERS: MIGHTY FORCE' has been a fantastic journey, bringing together the iconic POWER RANGERS with a fresh and original storyline. We can't wait for fans to enjoy this exciting new addition to the POWER RANGERS universe," said Emilie Poissenot, Chief Creative Officer at Mighty Kingdom.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio group's entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, AEW: Rise to the Top, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram. Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Since its formation in 2010, Mighty Kingdom has released over 50 games that have been downloaded more than 50 million times. These games include the popular Shopkins, LEGO Friends: Heartlake Rush, Gabby's Dollhouse, Wild Life and Ava's Manor. Mighty Kingdom is one of the largest independent game developers in Australia, working with top tier entertainment and gaming companies including Disney, East Side Games, LEGO, Sony, Google, Mattel, Apple Arcade, Spinmaster and Funcom.

Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world.

We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world.

We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

