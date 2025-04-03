Helping employees in the second half of their careers and beyond: this year's 'Top Employers for Canadians Over 40' are announced

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Few workplace questions make Canadians more uncomfortable than the topic of what happens to employees in the second half of their careers and beyond. Fortunately, there are employers that have considered this subject extensively, helping employees plan for life after work and ensuring they keep their work skills current for as long as possible. That's the message from this year's Top Employers for Canadians Over 40, announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"One of the great unresolved questions of our society is who takes care of employees after their working careers have come to an end," asks Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp. "It isn't hard to make the moral case that, after employees have given their working lives to an employer, there should be a corresponding duty on the employer's part to assist the same employees when they're no longer able to work. Helping employees save for life after work, through a formal pension plan or matching RSP contributions, takes effort and planning – but the employers selected for this year's Top Employers for Canadians Over 40 list are showing the way."

Employers chosen as this year's Top Employers for Canadians Over 40 also encourage employees in the second half of their careers to update continually the skills they bring to the workplace. Upskilling is one of the best ways employees can remain excited about – and in control of – their careers. But often, it's the employer who needs to give a nudge and ensure that all staff, regardless of age, continually improve their workplace skills, stay on top of industry trends and look for better ways to work.

"Employees who feel uncertain where they fit in the organization's future, or who are worried about being left behind technologically, don't perform at their full potential," adds Kristina Leung, managing editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "By ensuring that all employees stay current on new technology and workplace tools not only ensures a high-performing organization, but creates a workforce that's engaged, trained, and confident about the company's future. Younger employees notice how their older colleagues in the organization are treated, so it's in everyone's interest that upskilling be company-wide."

Since 2001, the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers have published an annual list of the best workplaces Canadians in the second half of their careers. These employers lead the nation in creating special programs and benefits of interest to employees aged 40 years and older. Until 2007, this competition was called the "Top Ten Employers for Experienced Workers" and published annually as an appendix to the Canada's Top 100 Employers paperback. In 2010, the competition was renamed the "Top Employers for Canadians Over 40" to reflect a wider range of initiatives and programs, including whether they: (1) offer interesting programs to assist older workers; (2) actively recruit new workers aged 40 years or older; (3) have HR policies that take into account the unique concerns of older workers, such as recognizing outside work experience in determining vacation entitlement; (4) offer a pension plan with reasonable employer contributions; (5) provide assistance to older employees with retirement and succession planning; (6) create opportunities for retirees to stay socially connected to former co-workers, such as through organized social activities and volunteering; (7) provide health coverage and similar benefits for employees after retirement; and (8) offer programs such as mentorship and phased-in retirement to ease the emotional challenges of retirement and ensure older employees' skills are transferred to the next generation. This competition is a sub-set of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition; winners need to be chosen for the national list before they can be considered for the Over 40 project.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which has been used by millions of job-seekers to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of the Top Employers for Canadians Over 40 (2025) was announced today by the editors of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

