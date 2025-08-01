Earthworks Industries, Inc. - CORTINA UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries, Inc. (the "Company") wishes to report on the Complaint filed in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of California by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., ("CIWM") challenging the Order of the U.S. Department of the Interior's, Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA), which purports to cancel the federally approved lease between CIWM and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California.

CIWM's Complaint challenges the IBIA order and requests the Court to enter a judgement for the Company providing the following relief.

Declare that the IBIA decision violates the Administrative Procedures Act; Issue injunctive relief to vacate and set aside the IBIA decision affirming the Bureau of Indian Affairs' termination of the Lease; Reinstate the Lease; and Grant CIWM such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.

CIWM and the United States ("U.S.") Department of the Interior, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and Interior Board of Indian Appeals ("Federal Defendants") and Defendant-Intervenor Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria ("Tribe") have continued to meet the timelines outlined in the joint briefing schedule referenced in the previous news release by the Company dated, April 11, 2025.

The Federal Defendants' and Tribe's Opposition / Cross-motions were both timely submitted on June 30, 2025. While CIWM's Reply / Opposition filing was originally planned for July 30, 2025, it is now scheduled for August 8, 2025. The Federal Defendants' and Tribe's Cross-motion Reply is scheduled for August 29, 2025.

CIWM has, in good faith, spent decades pursuing the project and has invested significant resources to undertake the steps necessary to permit and operate the project pursuant to the Lease and applicable law. We remain extremely confident in a successful resolution and reinstatement of the Lease.

The Company looks forward to the tremendous opportunities in the waste industry for proper handling practices at additional locations that align with the highest standards from an environmental perspective.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively 'forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objective assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties Statement" attached to this news release. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this News Release. The Company will update these forward-looking statement and Risks and Uncertainties as required to reflect new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information, contact: David Atkinson, Earthworks Industries Inc., 604-669-3143